Furaveri Maldives appoints Ibad Abdulla as Resort Manager

Furaveri Maldives has appointed Ibad Abdulla as its Resort Manager.

Prior to accepting the offer to lead the passionate team at Furaveri and assist the General Manager in overseeing the operations of the charming private island resort, Ibad gained a wealth of experience from a career in hospitality that has spanned 10 years.

A Maldivian, Ibad started his career in hospitality in 2012 as a Reservations Assistant at Paradise Island Resort and worked his way up through the ranks at the resort. He later went onto serve as the resort’s Assistant Food and Beverage Manager. Before moving to Furaveri earlier this month, Ibad was serving as the Executive Assistant Manager at Paradise Island Resort.

Furaveri Maldives is a tropical 23-hectare natural and un-reclaimed island situated in the exotic Raa Atoll near the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Hanifaru Bay. This sanctuary is just a mere 45-minute scenic seaplane ride from Velana International airport.

The very spacious 168 villas offer uninterrupted privacy and indulgence.

Escape the routine and indulge in self-care, be it a visit to Furaveri Spa & Wellness Village to experience natural harmony, a work out at the gym, playing tennis or badminton, relaxing sunrise or private Yoga sessions at wellness village. Discover un-spoilt paradise, its unbeatable aquatic life, thick greenery and its people.

This is where you are to visit if looking for a truly Maldivian experience.