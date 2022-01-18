Siyam World Maldives hosts Tango Night with world champions

Siyam World, Maldives is hosting a Tango Night on the 23rd of January with the Tango World Champions, Simone Facchini and Gioia Abballe.

The pair started to dance together at the age of six years old with the Latin American dances. They discovered and undertook the study of the Argentine Tango at the age of 12 years. They performed in some of the most prestigious milongas of Buenos Aires such as Viruta, Milonga 10, Salon Cunning, Vida Mia, Confiteria Ideal and La baldosa.

They conduct Tango lessons in many cities like Rome, Milan, Turin and now has come to Siyam World, Maldives to give a memorable performance and conduct their classes for those looking to learn the art of Tango from January 21, 2022.

Simone and Gioia took part in the Tango European Championships in Rome and won first place for Tango Escenario category and second place for Tango de Pista category in 2013. The pair are absolute masters of the Tango art, they had earned the well appraised title of World Champions of the 2017 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – TANGO ESCENARIO.

Siyam World is a quirky five-star, WOW! 24 hrs Premium All-inclusive island getaway that crosses cultures and borders and offers guests an endless array of ‘never-seen-before’ experiences to enjoy, including unlimited access to the Maldives’ biggest floating water park.

The natural 54-hectare island resort boasts an enticing variety of 21 accommodation categories from 1–6-bedroom villas and residences, ranging from 89 to 3,000 square metres; from lush Pool Beach Villas or expansive Beach Suites to the playful Over-Water Villas – complete with irresistible water slides.

In addition to its quirky repertoire, Siyam World also features an exclusive enclave called The Beach House Collection, boasting breath-taking and spacious Beach Residences, a stunning Grand Water Pavilion and the magnificent Palace. All accommodation types overlook the pristine Maldivian waters, come with direct access to the ocean and feature generously proportioned indoor and outdoor living spaces with private pools.

Siyam World, Maldives is located in the popular Noonu Atoll, a mere 40 minutes’ direct seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, and also accessible via a 30-minute domestic flight to Maafaru Airport followed by a 10-minute speedboat trip. For more information, visit Siyam World. For booking enquires email: stay@siyamworld.com.

