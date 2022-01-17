Discover magical effects of freediving meditation underneath Indian Ocean with Bastien Soleil at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has announced an exceptional freediving experience this February.

For the second year in a row, the resort will host the world-famous underwater photographer and freediving instructor Bastien Soleil. Bastien will be at the resort throughout the whole month of February.

Bastien Soleil is a free-diving master with over five years of experience. Having left his native France, he spent years traveling extensively in Asia until he finally discovered the art of freediving nearly five years ago. Every year Bastien does more than 1000 dives and teaches hundreds of people from all over the world from ages 12 to 70.

This season, exclusively for Raffle Maldives Meradhoo Bastien has developed a brand-new learning technique that focuses on personal wellbeing through aquatic sensations. An underwater exercise that is accessible to anyone. In the beautiful and serene waters of Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, Bastien will be your guide to an extraordinary and unique connection to water itself.

This course is suited for all levels of divers. It provides a breathtaking journey into a whole new world underwater to rediscover oneself.

This February, guests are welcome to choose one of three freediving options. The one-day course includes a 40-minute theory class combined with 90 minutes underwater and a 45-minute meditation to reinforce the experience. For a more exquisite and full experience guests are invited to choose the two and three-day options to learn more about breathing techniques and relaxation methods as well as indulge in the practice of Free Immersion.

The freediving experience will not be complete without an embodied memory. Bastien will conduct an unforgettable underwater photoshoot that will remind you of the moment of weightlessness and mindfulness.