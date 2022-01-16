Canareef Maldives Resort reopens after 2-year break

Canareef Maldives Resort on Saturday reopened its doors to travellers after a two-year-long break.

In 2020, Canareef, one of the few resorts in the southernmost Addu atoll, closed its doors amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the resort said it had carried out essential renovation work before the reopening to improve the overall product and offerings. In the first phase of reopening, the resort will welcome guests to the 142 rooms east of the arrival jetty and reception area.

Canareef thanked the Maldivian government and the resort’s partners, especially:

Resort Life Travels and their Managing Director Shaaz Waleed

Ali Nizar, Mayor of Addu

Rozaina Adam, Member of Parliament for Meedhoo Constituency

Mohamed Nihad, Member of Parliament for Feydhoo Constituency

Aims Health Care Pvt Ltd and their General Manager brahim Didi



“Finally a round of applause for our wonderful team and owners, for none of this would have been possible without the support and perseverance that they have shown. They went above and beyond to ensure that work was completed on time,” the statement read.

“Going forward, despite the challenges ahead, we remain positive and will continue to enhance our product and increase our offerings here at Canareef Resort Maldives. To that end, we have immense pleasure in announcing that we would be reopening more rooms in the coming days.”

Canareef Maldives Resort is easily accessible via Gan International Airport in Addu Atoll and is just an hour’s flight from Male’.

The unpretentious rustic charm of the resort not only offers a refined by nature setting whereby guests get to enjoy the sun, sand, sea, stars and moon. It also offers multitude of activities and excursions for all age groups.