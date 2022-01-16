Kuda Villingili Maldives hosts virtual resort tour for industry partners from German speaking markets

Kuda Villingili Maldives adapted with the times to showcase the resort virtually for luxury travel agents and consultants from German-speaking markets. Over 60 partners joined the video call via Zoom on 12th of January 2022 to experience and assess the stunning new property. This is part of the strategic marketing and promotional activities planned for the year, and the resort intends to host similar events for other key markets.

Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Maldives, Amjad Thaufeeg, commenced the virtual inspection with an overview of the resort, highlighting the resort’s proximity to Velana International Airport, and the unique and expansive culinary offerings guests can experience at the resort.

Experiential features such as the Kuda Fiyo kids club, recreation centre with various indoor and outdoor activities, world-class surf point Chickens Break, and the largest pool in the Maldives at 150m, particularly intrigued the viewers. Director of Sales, Ali Solih and Asst. Director of Sales Mohamed Mauroof seamlessly coordinated with Amjad to display the spacious open-plan villas, the seven restaurants serving specialty cuisines from across the world, and The Spa located on a separate island with eight overwater treatment villas facing the turquoise waters.

While the time may have been limited, Kuda Villingili provided an immersive experience for the luxury travel partners, undoubtedly leaving a lasting impression. When traveling is challenging and arranging physical site inspections is unsafe, the live virtual site inspection gave partners an engaging platform to inspect and better understand the property. The 60-minute webinar was concluded with a Q&A session, and the partners were very impressed to see the product in real-time. The sunny weather of the Maldives provided the perfect virtual backdrop for the show-around.

Amjad, expressing his thoughts on the event said, “In 2021, Maldives tourism statistics ranked Germany in the top-3 source markets, and it is expected to maintain the ranking in 2022.” He added, “It was a pleasure to meet all our trade partners from Germany, Switzerland and Austria through this virtual webinar. We are grateful for their continued support and confident that this webinar has sufficiently exhibited our USPs to the partners.”

Located a mere 30-minute comfortable speedboat ride away from the Velana International Airport, Kuda Villingili Maldives embraces cultural diversity by designing its 59 beach villas and 36 water villas in an Asian eclectic style, further enriched by the local arts and fabrics. The open-plan spacious villas and Suite offer 180-degree view of the vast Indian Ocean, positioned both on the sunrise and sunset side of the island.

The resort developed its food & beverage concept to offer guests a unique gourmet journey. From The Restaurant that serves as a breakfast venue which converts to three dining venues in the evening, to The Hawkers, which presents three restaurants catering to distinct specialty cuisines. All the restaurants at the resort provide an experience one should not miss. Spice entices guests with Indian-Arabic dishes, while East offers Oriental-Thai, and Med brings an Italian-Mediterranean touch. Mar-Umi has primarily been a favourite of the guests, serving South American cuisine during lunch and mouth-watering Japanese-Peruvian dishes in the evening.

Kuda Villingili Maldives offers its guests a unique, experience-driven journey, where time and space are redefined. The resort is home to an idyllic beachfront Spa, a fun-filled kids club, and one of the longest pools in the Maldives at 150m. Stylish sunbeds, cabanas, and a bar encircle this spacious azure pool where one can take a dip in the jacuzzi, do a marathon swim, or enjoy with the kids at the shallow end. Spend time with loved ones, make up for lost times, strengthen friendships, or forge new ones ー whether guests are traveling as a couple, family, group of friends, or alone, Kuda Villingili is a slice of paradise where everyone is welcome.

For more information and reservations, visit www.kudavillingili.com or contact reservations@kudavillingili.com