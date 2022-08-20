Gili Lankanfushi Maldives unveils ‘Bucket list on the Beach’ dining experiences

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, has launched an unparalleled array of dining experiences as part of its new ‘Bucket list on the Beach’ offering. From sensory supper in the dark with toes in the sand to a sommelier’s tasting table for wine lovers, there’s an unforgettable experience for all palates at the castaway paradise this season.

The ‘Bucket list on the Beach’ dining experiences include:

Sensory Supper in the Sand

The number one choice for the guest who has tasted it all (until now!), Gili Lankanfushi’s sensory supper sees diners transported to a secret island location to embark on a true gourmet adventure. With blindfolds at the ready, feet in the sand and cutlery in hand, guests are invited to take a leap of faith as their private chef serves up a surprise menu. Once the blindfolds are on, diners will experience a heightening of all other senses, from the inviting aromas of the food to the sound of the lapping waves, before they are invited to guess the dishes as they taste each flavour. Party for the tastebuds and fun for all ages, guaranteed!

From $250++ per person.

Sommelier’s Tasting Table

Featuring a different theme each week, the sommelier’s tasting table is a weekly event taking place in Gili Lankanfushi’s glorious wine cellar. Ranging from ‘A Voyage to South Africa’ to ‘Wines of Asia’, each session provides a unique experience and chance to uncover new favorites. Led by one of the island’s expert sommeliers, the host will guide guests through the many tasting notes, inviting them to guess the prices and even partake in some blind tasting. This is the perfect pre- or post- dinner sipping stop!

From $85++ per person.

Seafood Under the Stars

Gili Lankanfushi’s Seafood Under the Stars is a wonderfully romantic and completely private dining offering. Here, guests will enjoy a three-course meal of the highest quality seafood (including locally-caught Maldivian Lobster) at the overwater bar with a bottle of chilled Louis Roederer Champagne. The team at Gili Lankanfushi can even decorate a table on the beach by candlelight for those who prefer to enjoy the seafood under the twinkling stars. This gourmet experience allows couples to create memories to last a lifetime whilst sampling the freshest local seafood, soaking up the magical sunset and crystal clear Maldivian constellations.

From $220++ per person.

Battle of the Bartenders

The ultimate activity for those who like their fun in liquid form, Gili Lankanfushi’s Battle of the Bartenders: Destination Drinking experience is an activity not to be missed. With a little healthy competition and more than just a sip of cocktail, guests can sit back, relax and enjoy as the resort’s leading mixologists battle it out, mixing up some of their most delicious cocktails in an attempt to win them over. Guests are presented with a personalised judging card allowing them to critique the two mixologists, or can even opt to go head to head with one of the top bartenders themselves. This is a fun and interactive way for guests to test their bartending and judging skills as they put the team to the test!

From $85++ per person.

Castaway Canapés & Cocktails Sunset Experience

One for the honeymooners (or proposers!), couples or families toasting a special occasion, guests can savour delicious canapés and inventive cocktails as they watch the sun set on the crystal clear Indian Ocean. A one-of-a-kind experience set on Gili Lankanfushi’s floating Castaway platform, this is the ultimate private experience in which to soak in the stunning setting with those one loves the most.

From $75++ per cocktail pitcher.

Gili Lankanfushi’s gastronomic vision, led by Executive Chef Hari Govindaraj, harnesses the bounty of the surrounding waters alongside carefully-sourced seasonal ingredients and produce from the resort’s very own organic garden. Chef Hari has recently introduced a new plant-based menu, with the finest dishes grown from the Gili garden to offer guests a new plant-to-plate option. Three restaurants provide unique culinary experiences while an overwater bar and underground wine cellar offer ample opportunity for refreshments.

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives enjoys an unspoiled island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy. The award-winning eco-resort celebrates its 10-year anniversary in 2022, following a complete refurbishment of all 45 villas in 2019.

Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,070/$1,440 based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.