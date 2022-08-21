Soneva launches next phase of VR videos

Luxury hospitality pioneer Soneva has launched its next phase of Virtual Reality (VR) videos, sharing its inspiring experiences at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives with audiences around the world. A curated experience with discovery at its heart, Soneva’s latest series of VR videos champions its pioneering SLOW LIFE ethos and celebrates the beautiful Maldives Baa and Noonu atolls.

Using a VR headset or downloaded from YouTube, the immersive videos offer a journey of discovery around the sights and sounds of Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, with 360-degree navigation offering a unique, first-hand perspective of the rare experiences, expansive villas and stunning setting in the Maldives’ archipelago. The new videos focus on a number of key areas, which include:

Soneva Villa Ownership in the Maldives: The first and only scheme that offers real estate to foreign buyers in the Maldives, with all appropriate controls and compliance in place. Soneva’s portfolio of luxury property for sale includes expansive private villas at both Soneva Fushi in the Baa Atoll and Soneva Jani in the Noonu Atoll.

Ocean Adventures at Soneva Jani: The playful escapism of Soneva Jani’s luxurious lagoon makes the resort irresistible to experience seekers. Guests can enjoy a range of complimentary non-motorised water sports, including kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and snorkelling at the house reef. Or experience the ocean with complete freedom with the latest motorised tech, including eSurfboards and Flyboards. As the sun starts to set, guests can enjoy an out-of-this-world experience watching playful dolphins in Maldives’ deeper waters.

Dining Destinations at Soneva Fushi: Eleven dining destinations offer a tempting array of cuisines alongside Michelin-starred guest chefs through the Soneva Stars calendar. Each experience is in tune with nature’s rhythm and uses fresh vegetables and herbs from the resort’s organic gardens and sustainably caught fish from the waters surrounding the island. Guests can also visit the Bar and Wine Cellar, with more than 500 varieties curated from some of the world’s top wineries, or indulge at the complimentary chocolate, ice cream and cheese and charcuterie parlours.

Dining Destinations at Soneva Jani: The culinary experiences at Soneva Jani are as diverse as they are memorable. Eleven dining concepts, both at The Gathering and around the island, present gourmet menus across a variety of cultures and cuisines alongside Michelin-starred guest chefs through the Soneva Stars calendar. In addition to the delightful dining venues, guests can enjoy culinary adventures such as private dining around the lagoon, a deserted island castaway picnic, organic garden lunches and cooking classes. Guests can also indulge at the complimentary chocolate, ice cream and cheese and charcuterie parlours.

Soneva Unlimited at Soneva Jani: All guests staying in any Soneva Jani Chapter Two Reserve can truly indulge with Soneva Unlimited, which is included in the villa price. Guests can experience every facet of Soneva Jani to their hearts’ desire, including unlimited fine dining and wines, Soneva Soul wellness treatments, signature experiences and more.

Soneva Soul at Soneva Jani: Surrounded by the majesty of nature, Soneva Soul’s three-level Island Spa complex at Soneva Jani is linked by raised walkways that wind among the trees. Complementing the existing Over-water Spa at The Gathering, it includes open-air treatment rooms, consultation suites, integrative medicine rooms, a state-of-the-art gym and juice bar. A yoga pavilion and meditation platform also sit high above the tree line, offering 360-degree views across the turquoise private lagoon.

Renowned as a pioneer in the hospitality sector, Soneva has achieved a raft of industry firsts since the launch of Soneva Fushi in 1995: from opening some of the first spas in resorts in Asia, redefining the water villa and its commitment to existing in harmony with its natural environment, to its complimentary ice cream and chocolate parlours, open-air bathrooms, observatories, and private cinemas at each of its resorts.