Spanish band MANTRA launched, unveils music video featuring Jumeirah Vittaveli Maldives

New Spanish band MANTRA has unveiled their first song, with a music video filmed at Jumeirah Vittaveli in Maldives.

The video for MANTRA’s debut song, No Te Eperaba, was filmed during the band’s stay at the luxury resort last year.

During their stay in August, the band also gave an exclusive unplugged performance for in-house guests of the resort.

MANTRA is made up of three incredibly talented musicians, Paula Perez, Carlos Marco, and Carlos Weinberg.

Weinberg has visited Jumeirah Vittaveli before and recorded his hit songs, Like This and La Verdad, on the island.

