SATA 2020 open for nominations

Nominations have been opened for the fifth edition of South Asian Travel Awards (SATA).

Nominations are being accepted until February 29. Relevant properties and services can submit their nomination via the official website.

This year, SATA has added nine new categories, increasing the total number of categories open for nominations to 52.

Visitors’ Choice and Special Recognition Awards will also be given during the SATA 2020 gala, to be held in the Maldives.

However, details of the gala date and venue, as well as the evaluation process are yet to be disclosed.

Launched in 2016 by Maldives based event management company Highrise, SATA has been endorsed by all the major regional tourism authorities and organisations.

SATA is the first ever regional travel awards endorsed by multi-national associations, providing the tourism sector of the South Asian region with recognition towards their facilities and service excellence. It aims to encourage and raise service standards in the region’s tourism industry.

Over the past four years, the SATA gala had been held twice in Sri Lanka, and once each in the Maldives and India.