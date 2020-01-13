Maldives kicks off outdoor marketing campaign in China

Maldives has kicked off an outdoor marketing campaign in the three largest cities of China, the top source market for the island nation’s tourism industry.

Carried out in Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai, this campaign is aimed at promoting the Maldives as the most desired tourist destination for the Chinese.

During this campaign, 2,000 LED screens at Beijing’s biggest office buildings and five LED screens at Guangzhou’s five biggest shopping malls will showcase the unique aspects of the Maldives through videos advertisements.

Unique experiences available for tourists in Maldives will also be featured on seven LED screens at Shanghai’s busiest metro station, which is used by over 150,000 passengers daily.

In addition to this campaign, Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) will participate in two travel trade fairs and conduct two roadshows in China throughout the year. Digital media campaigns along with press and celebrity familiarisation trips exclusive for the Chinese market will also be organised in the coming months.

Last year, various activities, including fairs, roadshows and familiarisation trips were conducted in the Chinese market. These activities were complemented by digital media campaigns carried out on China’s biggest social media platforms, WeChat and Weibo.

In 2019, a total of 284,372 tourists arrived in the Maldives from China, which retained its position as the number one market in terms of tourist arrivals to the Maldives.