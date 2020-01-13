Gili holiday goes healthy

As a new year gets underway, a new chapter begins for the Gili Lankanfushi story that highlights healthy dining curated by Executive Chef Harinath ‘Hari’ Govindaraj.

Having the vision to present guests with healthy diet options fueled by a light and fresh meal, Chef Hari has introduced the “Hari’s Super Foods” menu at the resort’s Overwater Bar during lunchtime.

Inspired by the popular Buddha Bowl for vegetarians and the growing interest in a plant-based diet, Chef Hari aims to provide healthier and lighter meal options for guests. Hari’s Super Foods menu offers a selection of five different healthy bowls: Exotic, Local, Spicy & Spices, Roasted Veggies, and Greens.

Each bowl presents few ingredients from our organic garden, a variety of bread, grains, nuts, seeds and unique dressing to compliment the dish, along with an option to top the dish with a protein item such as poached eggs, seared tuna belly, and seared beef fillet for meat lovers.

Epicureans who are adventurous with food may consider the existing Gili Vegan Experience. A refreshing bespoke experience in our organic garden, and an opportunity to get up close and personal with Chef Hari to learn more about the plant-based diet and its endless possibilities using different ingredients.

The vegan experience is not only interactive dining with the chef, but also an opportunity to taste different combination of ingredients you may not have discovered before as well as to understand that the vegan experience is for everyone, not just vegans and vegetarians.

Discover endless dining options from popular themed nights to bespoke destination dining experiences; the Gili culinary team is ready with their health and wellness menus.

The Maldives’ much-loved eco-resort Gili Lankanfushi reopened in December, following an inspired renovation of the resort.

Located in the languid waters of the North Male Atoll, just a 20-minute speedboat ride from the Velana International Airport, Gili Lankanfushi is the ultimate place to get away from the world.

The 45 refurbished villas offer open-air living spaces, roof terraces and private decks with direct access to the lagoon below, and there is the addition of new private pools to the enhanced Residence and Villa suites for extra seclusion.

The vast 1,700m2 Private Reserve – the largest overwater villa in the world – is located 500m from the main island and offers four vast bedrooms in addition to a private open-air cinema, spoiling spa, air-conditioned gymnasium, infinity pool and two-storey waterslide, directly into the lagoon.

Honouring its laid-back philosophy and rustic chic aesthetic, the island remains an intimate and sustainable paradise for the barefoot luxury traveller, with a new design concept and wellness programmes to further enrich the soulful guest experience.