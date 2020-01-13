Action Competitions Fan Club Featured Local News Sports

Manta Air offers free tandem skydives from Skydive Maldives event

Game changing domestic airline Manta Air, in partnership with Sky Guys, has announced a special promotion with a giveaway of two free tandem jumps for the upcoming Skydive Maldives event.

One lucky winner will stand the chance to win two free tandem jumps along with return tickets by Manta Air, the official travel partner of Skydive Maldives event.

To enter the contest, interested participants must like Manta Air and Skydive Maldives Facebook page and tag a friend whom they want to take with them in their competition promotion post.

The contest runs from January 13-30, with the winner to be announced on January 31.

Tandem skydive is the most popular way for first-time jumpers to experience the thrill of the sport of skydiving. Through the tandem programme, you will be jumping with highly-experienced instructors using a parachute system specially built for two. The harness is connected to your instructor’s from start to finish.

The Skydive Maldives event, happening from February 1-24 in the island of Kooddoo in Gaafu Alif atoll, will feature over 300 licenced skydivers from 20 different countries taking part in over 5000 jumps. The participating skydivers will jump from nearly 10,000 feet, followed by a three to five minute scenic and peaceful canopy flight over the drop zone.

In addition to Manta Air and Sky Guys Pvt Ltd, the event is supported by Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort and Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort, as well as Association of Sky Sports Maldives, and Tsunami Skydivers.

