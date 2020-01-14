LUX* South Ari Atoll supports children’s shelters

LUX* South Ari Atoll on Monday made a donation of USD 14,000 to local shelters for disadvantaged children.

The donations include USD 7,000 to the Children’s Home shelter in Villimale, a suburb of capital Male, and another USD 7,000 to Fiyavathi shelter in Hulhumale, a satellite town of the capital city.

During a ceremony held at the resort Monday morning, Jonas Amstad, the General Manager at LUX* South Ari Atoll, officially handed over the donations to gender and social services minister Shidhatha Shareef.

Speaking at the ceremony, Amstad highlighted the efforts made by his resort to support local communities.

“We’re guests here. It’s our responsibility to help the surrounding local communities, especially marginalised and disadvantaged communities, in every way we can. We take this responsibility very seriously,” he said.

Minister Shareef expressed her gratitude to the management and staff of LUX* South Ari Atoll as well as parent company LUX* Hotels and Resorts, and assured that the donations will be used for the welfare and care of the children at the shelters.

“These donations will definitely put a smile on the faces of our children,” she said.

According to LUX* South Ari Atoll, the funds will be used to purchase essential supplies needed by the children housed at the Children’s Home and Fiyavathi.

These donations are part of the resort’s annual ‘Tree of Wishes’ charity drive, which encourages guests to make contributions for the local communities throughout the year. The proceeds are collected at the end of the year and donated to a local organisation involved in community work.

Since the inception of the campaign four years ago, the resort had been donating the proceeds to the Maldivian Thalassaemia Society each year. A total of USD 21,000 had been donated to the organisation over the past three years.

“This year, we decided to change our strategy. From now on, we’ll be working closely with the gender and social services ministry each year to identify the organisation or cause that requires the funds the most. The proceeds collected during the course of the year will then be given to that particular organisation,” Hussain Afeef, the Regional Director of Training, Development and Quality Assurance at LUX* Resorts, said.

LUX* South Ari Atoll is one of two resorts in Maldives run by Mauritius-based LUX* Resorts.

