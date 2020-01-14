German radio channel brings morning show broadcast to Heritance Aarah

Germany’s 104.6 RTL radio station has begun hosting its live morning show at Heritance Aarah in Maldives.

Until January 31, the Arno und die Morgencrew (translated as, Arno and the Morning Crew) show will go live every morning from Heritance Aarah. These special editions of the show features a complimentary Maldives holiday giveaway.

Arno und die Morgencrew airs from 5-10am on weekdays. The Berlin-based hit radio station airs a special edition of the show from 8-10am on Saturdays to recap the week.

The premium all-inclusive resort of Heritance Aarah is the newest addition to the Aitken Spence Hotels portfolio after opening its doors to guests earlier last year.

Located in Raa atoll and accessible from Velana International Airport via a 40-minute seaplane flight, Heritance Aarah boasts 150 villas, six restaurants, five bars, a PADI dive centre and the first of its kind IASO Medi Spa. The resort also provides guests with a range of excursions and curated experiences to choose from.

In addition to Heritance Aarah, the Sri Lankan conglomerate runs five resorts in the Maldives under its Adaaran brand of hotels: Adaaran Club Rannalhi, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi and Adaaran Prestige Vadoo.