Awards
Heritance Aarah named best beachfront all-inclusive resort for families by Forbes
Heritance Aarah has been recognized as the top beachfront all-inclusive resort for families by Forbes Travel Guide in its 2024 list of The 20 Best All-Inclusive Resorts For Families.
According to Forbes, the best all-inclusive resorts for families cater to both relaxation and adventure, offering immersive experiences and activities that entertain all ages. These resorts go beyond just food and drinks, ensuring a stress-free getaway filled with cultural exploration, outdoor adventures, and engaging classes that create lasting memories for the whole family.
The resorts were selected based on extensive travel and on-site evaluations conducted by Forbes in 2024.
Why Heritance Aarah Stands Out:
- Perfect for families: Ideal for families seeking the ultimate all-inclusive overwater bungalow experience in the Maldives.
- Unique amenity: Guests can enjoy a complimentary face scan service at the resort’s luxurious IASO medi-spa.
- Unforgettable activities: Learn to flyboard in the stunning lagoon for an exhilarating adventure.
Located in paradise: Nestled amidst the Raa Atoll, Heritance Aarah offers stunning views and easy access to the wonders of the Indian Ocean.
Beyond All-Inclusive: The resort’s premium all-inclusive package extends far beyond just meals and drinks. Guests can enjoy snorkeling and diving excursions to breathtaking reefs, rejuvenating spa treatments overlooking the turquoise waters, and even whiskey and wine tastings.
Adventure Awaits: Active families will love the wide range of water sports offered by the resort, including fly-boarding lessons, kitesurfing, waterskiing, windsurfing, and more.
Engaging Activities for Children: The resort’s dedicated kids club provides a safe and fun environment for children, offering educational and entertaining activities like Dhivehi language lessons, crab hunting, and learning to play the Boduberu, the Maldivian drum.
Heritance Aarah offers the perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and cultural experiences, making it the ideal destination for an unforgettable all-inclusive family vacation in the Maldives.
Awards
Maagiri Hotel gets award nominations
Maagiri Hotel has announced its nomination for three distinguished awards, highlighting its commitment to excellence in hospitality and service. Being recognized with these nominations is a tremendous honor for Maagiri Hotel. The management and staff are deeply grateful for the recognition and invite everyone to support by casting their votes.
SATA Awards 2024
- Leading Airport Hotel: Recognizing Maagiri Hotel’s exceptional services and strategic location, catering to travelers seeking comfort and convenience near the airport.
- Leading City Hotel (40 Rooms and Above): This nomination celebrates the hotel’s ability to provide an outstanding urban experience, combining luxury, comfort, and a variety of amenities for guests.
- Leading Meeting & Conferences Hotel/Resort: Highlighting Maagiri Hotel’s state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional service for hosting meetings, conferences, and events.
World Culinary Awards 2024
- Indian Ocean’s Best Rooftop Restaurant 2024: Peak Restaurant; This nomination acknowledges the restaurant’s outstanding culinary offerings, breathtaking views, and exceptional service, making it a must-visit dining destination in the region.
TTM Awards 2024
- Best City Hotel 2024; This nomination is a tribute to the hotel’s unparalleled guest experiences, luxurious accommodations, and its role as a premier urban retreat for both business and leisure travellers.
Please visit the links provided for each nomination to cast your votes.
- SATA Awards 2024: SATA 2024 OPEN FOR NOMINATIONS | South Asian Travel Awards
- World Culinary Awards 2024: https://worldculinaryawards.com/award/indian-ocean-best-rooftop-restaurant/2024
- TTM Awards 2024: https://www.traveltrademaldives.com/best-city-hotel/
Awards
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO crowned as Maldives’ best romantic resort
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, an ultra-luxe private island retreat renowned for its romantic ambiance, has secured the title of ‘Best Romantic Resort in the Maldives’ at the esteemed Travel Time Awards in Russia. This prestigious award underscores the resort’s dedication to curating unforgettable experiences for couples seeking the ultimate romantic escape.
Organised by the publishers of Travel Time magazine, the Travel Time Awards are among the most recognised honours in the country’s travel sector. The gala event, held in Moscow and attended by industry experts, marked the third year of ceremonial presentations acknowledging the best of the best in luxury travel in 2023. Winning hotels, resorts, agents, and destinations were selected through a combined online vote by the magazine’s readers, an editorial panel, travel agencies, and Russian celebrities.
“As one of our most significant markets, Russia holds a special place for us. Receiving this prestigious award is truly an honour and testimony to the unforgettable romantic experience of our castaway island”, says Elisabeth Alleyne, General Manager of OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. “We are deeply grateful for this recognition and are committed to continuing to provide Maldivian dream escapes for honeymooners and couples from around the world.”
Couples seeking a tranquil, unforgettable honeymoon or a romantic celebration will find OZEN LIFE MAADHOO to be the ideal private island retreat. Known for its award-winning villas and exceptional dine-around options, the resort is thoughtfully designed to cater to your every need and want. Guests can enjoy intimate experiences such as private beach dinners and picturesque beach weddings, all set against the serene backdrop of the Indian Ocean’s vibrant blue hues or starlit sky.
An exclusive INDULGENCE™️ Plan, crafted to pamper you from arrival to departure. This all-encompassing holiday plan invites you to revel in the delights of island living without limits. From premium liquor to champagne, indulge in the finest libations as you soak in the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives. Let go of all worries as everything you desire is seamlessly integrated into this comprehensive holiday plan.
At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO peace, relaxation and wellbeing are cornerstones of the guest experience, with island life offering a bespoke journey tailored to individual preferences. The luxury award-winning spa by ELE|NA, one of the Maldives leading wellness brands, embodies the philosophy of the ‘elements of nature’. Guests can choose from a diverse range of holistic treatments, therapies and classes all curated to harness the energies of these natural elements.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO’s recent accolade at the prestigious World Travel Awards, where it won the ‘Leading Villa Resort’ category, further independently confirms the islands reputation as a top luxury destination. This recognition highlights the resort’s commitment to providing an unparalleled experience for those in search of romance and luxury.
Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort crowned leading Honeymoon Resort in Maldives at World Travel Awards 2024
In a realm where romance reigns supreme and luxury is the norm, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has once again ascended to the pinnacle of romantic retreats, having been crowned “Maldives’ Leading Honeymoon Resort 2024” by the illustrious World Travel Awards. This honour not only underscores commitment to providing unparalleled experiences for couples but also cements status as the ultimate sanctuary for lovebirds seeking an idyllic escape.
Imagine a private island where every whisper of the palm trees carries a promise of romance, where the gentle ocean breeze breathes life into the most intimate moments. At Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, this vision becomes a reality. Nestled on the secluded island of Dhonakulhi located in the pristine North of Maldives, the resort is a haven where love blossoms amidst the serene beauty of nature and the opulence of luxury. This prime location itself allows guests to indulge in complete privacy – detached from the rest of the world.
The resort is a canvas on which love stories are painted. Picture moonlit picnics on a secluded beach, the sand between your toes as you savour a bespoke gourmet meal under the stars. Envision private dinners on a deserted island, where the only sounds are the waves lapping the shore and the whispers of sweet nothings. These moments are crafted to perfection, ensuring every couple’s experience is unique and unforgettable.
For those beginning their journey together, Hideaway offers an oasis of privacy and luxury. Every villa at Hideaway is a private sanctuary, offering unparalleled luxury and seclusion. Beach and water villas, each with a private pool and dedicated butler service, are designed to cocoon couples in comfort and elegance. The Signature Residences elevate this experience further, offering expansive living spaces, breathtaking views, and the ultimate in privacy.
On top of this, honeymoon packages are designed to pamper and delight, from a heart-shaped cake and sparkling wine on arrival to a complimentary spa treatment for couples staying ten nights or more. These thoughtful touches transform every honeymoon into an unforgettable journey of love, where cherished memories blossom with each passing moment.
Hideaway is more than just a destination; it’s a celebration of love. Whether it’s a wedding, vow renewal, or anniversary, the dedicated team ensures that every detail is perfect, turning dreams into reality. Exchange vows on a pristine beach with swaying palms and the equatorial sun, creating memories that will last a lifetime. The dedicated wedding team will go the extra mile to make your special day effortless and extraordinary. In addition to that, at Hideaway, service is an art form. Butlers are intuitive, ensuring that every whim is gracefully and attentively catered to – just like magic. This dedication to excellence is what makes Hideaway a favourite among discerning travellers and gives all lovebirds peace of mind so that they can enjoy their time to the fullest in paradise whilst the butler takes care of the rest.
The recognition by the World Travel Awards is a testament to unwavering dedication to providing exceptional romantic experiences. With accolades over the years such as the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Award as one of the Best Romantic Hotels in Asia, Hideaway continues to set the standard for luxury and romance. In addition, the resort being recognised by Tripadvisor this year as well, as one that has consistent excellent ratings by happy customers makes it a part of an exclusive cadre of calibre resorts in the world.
