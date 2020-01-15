MATATO introduces dual membership opportunity with PATA Maldives Chapter

Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) has introduced dual membership opportunity for its members, with membership to the new PATA Maldives Chapter.

Under this programme, existing MATATO members can now apply to be members of the PATA Maldives Chapter. New membership applicants will have the option to take dual membership at the time of registration.

Founded in 1951, the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is a not-for profit association that is internationally acclaimed for acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from and within the Asia Pacific region. The association provides aligned advocacy, insightful research and innovative events to its member organisations, comprising 95 government, state and city tourism bodies, 25 international airlines and airports, 108 hospitality organisations, 72 educational institutions, and hundreds of travel industry companies in Asia Pacific and beyond.

In 2019, MATATO was officially assigned to lead the PATA Maldives Chapter.

PATA chapters are established throughout the world to assist in the fulfilment of the objectives of the association at a grass roots level. They are local community organisations of travel industry professionals who join in a cooperative endeavour within the framework of PATA to develop travel and tourism to, from and within the Asia Pacific area.

Currently, there are 43 PATA chapters around the world assisting local travel industry communities.

“We are delighted to introduce PATA Chapter opportunities for MATATO members, and for other travel businesses and institutes that are interested to be part of and benefit from one of the largest travel platforms in the world,” Abdulla Suood, President of MATATO, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“We are able to relay this opportunity as a result of our continued partnership with PATA, and we continue to seek such collaborations with international organisations and institutes that will benefit and contribute to growth of our members. PATA Maldives Chapter membership will give our members to be part of large network of travel businesses in addition to having access to programmes and insights and publications offered by PATA.”

Thousands of travel professionals belong to the local PATA chapters worldwide. The chapters organise travel industry training and business development events.

Their grassroots activism underpins PATA’s membership in Uniting Travel, a coalition of the world’s major travel and tourism organisations dedicated to ensuring that the sector speaks with one voice and acts in unison on the major issues. The union comprises ACI, CLIA, IATA, ICAO, WEF, UNWTO and the WTTC.

A PATA chapter member receives discounts on events, research and publications.