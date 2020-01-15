Heritance Aarah announces special offer for 2020 holidays

Heritance Aarah has announced a special offer to kick start the new year.

Under the Aarah 2020 offer, guests are eligible to receive 20 per cent discount from the best rate available. Additional 10 per cent can be availed by signing up to the resort’s membership programme.

The offer has a flexible cancellation policy, and is applicable for all Beach Villas and Ocean Villas. The resort’s Premium All-Inclusive Package is included in the offer.

“Escape to Heritance Aarah… Wake up in paradise to the sound of the sea, dive amidst exotic underwater marvels and dine under a majestic star-studded sky over one of the finest Maldives luxury resorts,” an announcement by the resort read.

The premium all-inclusive resort of Heritance Aarah is the newest addition to the Aitken Spence Hotels portfolio after opening its doors to guests earlier last year.

Located in Raa atoll and accessible from Velana International Airport via a 40-minute seaplane flight, Heritance Aarah boasts 150 villas, six restaurants, five bars, a PADI dive centre and the first of its kind IASO Medi Spa. The resort also provides guests with a range of excursions and curated experiences to choose from.

In addition to Heritance Aarah, the Sri Lankan conglomerate runs five resorts in the Maldives under its Adaaran brand of hotels: Adaaran Club Rannalhi, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi and Adaaran Prestige Vadoo.