Pullman Maldives, Mercure Kooddoo support local children’s shelter

Sister resorts, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa and Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, have organised a special charity event to support disadvantaged children in the local community, as part of AccorHotels’ Solidarity Week 2019 actions.

On December 10, seven women from Pullman Maldives Maamutaa and two from Mercure Maldives Kooddoo stood as ambassadors for the Children’s Home shelter in Villimale, a suburb of capital Male.

The ‘Ms. Heartist 2019, Pageant for a Cause’ event saw the ambassadors selling raffle tickets worth USD 6,630.

The funds were donated to the Children’s Home shelter through in-kind and cash contributions.

“Our team was able to share the things that the centre requested, such as beds and mattresses, TV’s, washing machines and cash donations, and more importantly, the time spent and the interactions during the visit was truly memorable and heart warming,” a statement issued by the talent and culture team of the sister resorts read.

“We believe that the children are the most vulnerable members of our society and if we deprive them from their basic needs, it will affect their physical, mental, emotional and social growth as young citizens. It will affect us as well.”

Since 2008, Solidarity Week has grown within AccorHotels properties and headquarters around the world. Each year, over the course of a week in December, it encourages employees to participate in charity initiatives, providing a practical response to the needs expressed by local organisations.

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort, a four-star resort developed on the island of Kooddoo in Gaafu Alif Atoll, boasts 68 stylish and well-appointed villas, comprising 43 overwater villas and 25 beach villas with 20 of them featuring a private swimming pool. Attesting to the Mercure brand promise of an authentic experience, vivid colours and decorative motifs along with warm textures and local design touches are used tastefully throughout the villas in order to create a haven of peace with a strong local character.

Guests are offered several attractive dining options. The all-day dining Alita Restaurant serves Pan-Asian à la carte cuisine and themed buffets, with both indoor and outdoor seating. Vistas, an overwater restaurant and lounge, serves tapas, snacks and handcrafted cocktails, whilst the Alita Pool Bar offers cocktails and light bites with a view.

The resort has several recreational activities and facilities such as the 50-metre lagoon-side swimming pool, fully equipped fitness centre, tennis court, kids’ club and off-island day trips. The marine-themed Suvadiva Spa at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, meanwhile, offers a range of treatments and therapies for guests in need of relaxation and rejuvenation.

The all-inclusive Pullman Maldives Maamutaa boasts 122 decadent villas, including two exclusive Aqua Villas featuring bedrooms submerged beneath the turquoise waters for a truly memorable experience of the region’s marine life up close.

Guests will never go hungry, as the resort boasts one of the most generous, all-inclusive offers in the Maldives, complete with a variety of culinary delights available at six outlets across the island.

Children and teens are well catered for at Playground and Skillz Sports Centre, with a range of entertaining and educational activities including snooker, table tennis, various board games and a golf simulator. Nature walks, treasure hunts, and outdoor sports are also available for the adventurers at heart to enjoy the natural beauty of the island.

Fitness enthusiasts can start at the resort’s Fit Trail island jogging track with five fitness stations offering a variety of physical trails, or level up with a complete boot-camp Raaveriya Workout experience that kick starts with callisthenics followed by an invigorating run on the beach and a refreshing swim in the lagoon. For complete restoration of the body, mind and soul, choose from a selection of signature facials, body treatments and massage therapies available at the resort’s Spa by Phytomer, which features eight treatment rooms perched over a shallow, white sand lagoon.

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa and Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort are located in Gaafu Alif Atoll, a 55-minute domestic flight from Velana International Airport, followed by a short speedboat ride from Kooddoo Airport. The two resorts are just five minutes by boat away from each other.