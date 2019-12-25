Gordon Ramsay back in Maldives, spends festive family getaway in Amilla Fushi

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is back in Maldives for a festive family getaway at one of their favourite resorts in the island nation, Amilla Fushi.

Ramsay shared a festive snap of his family wearing matching pyjamas. The TV chef, 53, seemed in high spirits as he posed up a storm next to his five children and wife Tana, 45, on the beach in Amilla Fushi.

The couple, who welcomed their fifth child Oscar in April this year, were dressed in matching navy pyjama sets featuring skiing snowmen and snowflakes.

They stood with Jack, 19, Matilda, 17, and Megan, 21, while Holly, 19, knelt down and cradled her brother Oscar, eight months, in her arms.

Gordon captioned the post: “Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and have a great and busy 2020 lots of love from all the Ramsay’s.”

The Michelin-starred chef who also hosts TV show Hell’s Kitchen and judges MasterChef has spent family vacations in the Maldives on several occasions. The family spent their festive break in Amilla Fushi in 2017.

Following the visit, Amilla teamed up with Gordon’s Bread Street Kitchen to host restaurant pop-ups at the trailblazing luxury resort.

Meanwhile, Amilla has announced another stellar line up for its renowned annual NYE extravaganza, with award-winning British singer-songwriter, Ella Eyre, confirmed as the headline artist for what has been described as the Maldives’ party of the year.

Amilla’s festive ‘tribe’ will also be treated to an exclusive DJ set by BBC Radio 1 ‘Drivetime’ host Nick Grimshaw and by British model-turned-singer Pixie Geldof, before BRIT and double MOBO award winner, Ella, takes the stage. With rumours rife that a long-awaited follow up to her Gold-selling 2015 debut album ‘Feline’ is set to drop next year, guests will be hoping to be amongst the first to hear Ella’s new material.

Famed for its star-studded festivities, Amilla’s hotly anticipated annual festive shenanigans will this year culminate in an era-spanning New Year’s Eve ‘party of the century’ that will see guests dancing through 100 years in a single night; from the Roaring Twenties all the way through to the dawn of 2020.

Open to all guests at no extra charge, Amilla’s ‘Twenty Twenty’ New Year’s Eve extravaganza kicks off at sunset with a revival of the ‘Roaring Twenties’ – think live jazz, clandestine cocktails from an art deco speakeasy and gangsters and flapper girls dancing the Charleston.

As night falls, the boomers take over the beach for an interactive culinary carnival featuring a 50’s Americana-inspired ‘drive-in’; a ‘flower-powered’ hippie hangout serving CBD oil-based starters and desserts as well as an 80’s disco buffet – all brought vividly to life with dazzling entertainment by Area 51 performers.

The party then moves to the marina for the triumvirate of exclusive live performances and a spectacular midnight firework display.

As well as the star-studded New Year’s Eve party, an enchanting array of festive foodie surprises are also in store at Amilla. An incredible journey of flavourful Japanese cuisine awaits at Amilla’s signature overwater restaurant, ‘Feeling Koi’; showcasing a selection of artfully crafted sushi, nigiri and sashimi by the water’s edge, as well as lip-smacking theme nights at the chilled-out foodie hub, ‘Baa-zaar’, and enchanting dining experiences in the magical ‘Mystique Garden’.

Australian football hero and former Everton player Tim Cahill will also be on hand to inspire young footballers with a four-day festive training camp. Kids aged from five-eight years as well as tweens and teens from 9-16 years can perfect their skills on Amilla’s very own full-sized pitch with elite coaching from the Socceroos’ all-time leading goal scorer.

A seven-night festive stay at Amilla starts from USD 10,415++ (approx. GBP 8,594++) per person based on two adults sharing a Lagoon Water Villa with Pool, including daily breakfast, return seaplane transfers and participation in the ‘Twenty Twenty’ NYE extravaganza.

Located just 30 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport, Amilla Fushi offers a choice of 59 Houses that sit gracefully over crystal clear waters, nestle among lush tree tops or hug the shores of pristine white sand; plus eight spectacular four- to eight-bedroom Beach Residences ideally suited to large families, groups of friends and VVIPs seeking the ultimate in space and privacy.

Amilla’s innovative restaurants range from the diverse, informal foodie hub Baazaar to the relaxed yet sophisticated overwater dining at the signature Feeling Koi. Guests can even drop in to gourmet café and deli The Emperor General Store or The Wine Shop & Cellar Door to treat themselves to lighter snacks, a favourite bottle or a gourmet selection of artisanal cheeses.

With an unrivalled range of purpose-designed multi-bedroom accommodation options, and an exciting, inspiring and active Kids’ Club The Sultan’s Village, Amilla Fushi is putting the Maldives on the map as a destination not just for couples, but for families and friends.

Maldives is amongst the most sought after destinations by high profile personalities and celebrity travellers from around the world.

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and American TV personality Paris Hilton have partied in the Maldives. The likes of English singer and television presenter Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin, and British TV personality Billie Faiers have all declared the Maldives as their favourite part of the world for a relaxing getaway. Another British singer Perrie Edwards and English actress Millie Mackintosh have also fell in love with the white sands, turquoise waters and the blue skies of the Maldives.

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot and Lindsay Lohan along with Bollywood personalities such as Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, the Bachchan family and Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, as well as world-renowned music artists such as Robin Thicke and Justin Bieber have declared their love for the Maldives.

Sports personalities, including the likes of David Beckham, Carlos Tevez, Arjen Robben, Miroslav Klose, Franz Beckenbauer, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcel Desailly and Mohamed Salah have also spent their hard-earned vacations in the tropical paradise.