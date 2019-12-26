Villa Hotels crowned Maldives’ leading hotel brand

Villa Hotels and Resorts has been crowned the leading local hotel and resort brand in Maldives.

The award was presented at the prestigious Maldives Travel Awards gala, held Thursday evening at Crossroads Maldives.

Villa Hotels runs five resorts in the Maldives: Paradise Island Resort and Spa, Royal Island Resort and Spa, Holiday Island Resort and Spa, Sun Island Resort and Spa, and Fun Island Resort and Spa.

The resort operator also has several subsidiaries, including award-winning wellness brand Araamu Spa and dive centre DiveOceanus.

Initiated in 2012 by MATATO, the Maldives Travel Awards celebrate and honour the best tourism and hospitality products in the Maldives whilst fostering relationships with suppliers and local travel agents. From 20 categories in 2012, the awards have now expanded into three editions totalling 55 categories.

MATATO hosts three editions: the People’s Edition, which recognises successful pioneers and long serving individuals in the tourism industry, a Guesthouse Edition, which celebrates the outstanding performance of the up and coming guesthouse sector, and the Gala Edition, which is exclusive for winners in the categories for resorts, airlines and liveaboards.