Velaa Private Island’s festivities begin early with sixth anniversary celebrations

Velaa Private Island Maldives kicked off this year’s festive celebrations with a special occasion — the resort’s sixth anniversary.

As the exclusive boutique island hideaway turned six on December 20, the resort celebrated the special occasion with an evening filled with entertainment where live Cuban tunes were played by Yanela Brooks.

This captivating evening was accompanied by delectable dishes to offer an evening of delicious meals, fun and dancing.

The internationally renowned singer has performed across the globe in front of European Royalties as well as other international figures such as Quincy Jones, Chris Tucker, Naomi Campbell, Mike Tyson and Mohammed Ali families, amongst others.

This will be followed by exciting Christmas festivities where both children and adults will be treated to wonderful surprises and magical evenings of diverse dining and entertainment. From a lavish Christmas buffet to Santa’s highly anticipated arrival, the festive holidays will be a sensational experience for the entire family.

From December 30 to January 3, Velaa has promised an unrivalled five-day long festive programme in the Indian Ocean. The unique line-up of performers and artists are some of the most sought-after fresh talents in the industry.

Guests can be sure that saying farewell to 2019 at Velaa Private Island will be done in a unique and spectacular fashion that will create a lifelong memory to be cherished by every person present, child or adult alike.

Tucked away within the collection of islands that form the northern Noonu atoll, Velaa Private Island is elegantly positioned to overlook enchanting vistas of a cerulean ocean. Its name derived from generations of sea turtles that flock there to nest and hatch; it is comprised of 47 private villas, houses and exclusive residences. The resort also includes a Romantic Pool Residence which can only be reached by boat.

At Velaa Private Island, all details have been considered: each villa comes with a personal butler, all services offered can be tailored to personal specifications. Attention to detail everywhere is also impeccable: stone pavements from the desert in Jordan, Indonesian flowerpots, luxury wood panelling from Borneo, and glimmering Italian marble.

Velaa Private Island offers endless exclusive opportunities. These unique offerings include the Maldives’ first and only snow room, the largest and most extensive wine collection in the region, one of the few Maldivian resorts with a private submarine, an extraordinary kids’ club conceptualised as the world’s ideal kids’ club by the owner’s seven-year-old daughter, and the only resort in Asia with a My Blend by Clarins spa.

Personalising and tailoring the entirety of the island depending on specific requirements, there is no limit to ensure the ultimate experience. Guests can sit back in the knowledge that the island’s highly trained and dedicated butlers will cater to each and every whim. Whether it is watching a spectacular fireworks display within the Maldivian night sky, dancing into the early hours with an Al fresco live music event, stepping aboard the island’s private yacht for a glamorous sunset cruise or enjoying a private, open air cinema night, anything is possible. Other interactive activities perfect for private groups include gourmet cooking classes with one of the resort’s chefs or wine tasting within the Maldives’ largest wine cellar.

For those looking to get involved in some Indian Ocean adventure, Velaa’s high-tech water toys, including the hover board, jetpack and fly board serve as the definitive adrenaline rush. While discovering the wonders beneath the island’s welcoming waters, guests can learn to dive or simply snorkel the coral rainbow.