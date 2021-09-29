Coco Collection announces competition to win 7-night honeymoon to Maldives

Coco Collection is offering one lucky couple a chance to win their dream honeymoon in the Maldives!

Last year, as the world came to a standstill with grounded flights and border closures, lockdowns and Work-From-Homes, we missed out on something more than just travel. We missed out on sharing our most precious moments together with our loved ones.

As we slowly emerge back to a sense of normality, Coco Collection wants to give back some of those missed moments for when you’re ready to travel again.

For one lucky couple who got married in the last year and didn’t get the chance to go away on their honeymoon, Coco Collection is offering a free stay at Coco Bodu Hithi for 7 nights in a Coco Residence.

This wonderfully romantic stay includes:

7 nights in a Coco Residence for 2 people on Full Board

Return airport transfers via speedboat

A refreshing welcome cocktail on arrival

A bottle of Champagne & Tropical Fruit platter

Special bed decoration

Your choice of an In-Villa Champagne Breakfast or a Romantic Three-Course Candlelit Dinner

15% discount on all treatments at the Coco Spa

To enter, simply fill out the form at http://www.cococollection.com/en/coco/honeymoon_competition by 27th September (competition closes at noon Maldives Time).

Good luck to all the applicants!

Since their launch in 2005, Coco Collection has crafted five-star destinations of different character and won awards for doing so with passionate flair.

Each Coco Collection Resort in the Maldives is a haven for lovers of travel and style. Each celebrates traditional Maldivian architecture and ambiance. But each offers a distinct and extraordinary reality.

As part of the world-renowned, pioneering Sunland Hotels group, Coco Collection benefits from over 30 years’ hospitality expertise. Sunland’s heritage of pushing boundaries and creatively evolving sets their high standards, pushes their creativity and enriches their guests’ experience.