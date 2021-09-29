Competitions Fan Club Featured News Travel

Coco Collection announces competition to win 7-night honeymoon to Maldives

81 views September 29, 2021

Coco Collection is offering one lucky couple a chance to win their dream honeymoon in the Maldives!

Last year, as the world came to a standstill with grounded flights and border closures, lockdowns and Work-From-Homes, we missed out on something more than just travel. We missed out on sharing our most precious moments together with our loved ones.

As we slowly emerge back to a sense of normality, Coco Collection wants to give back some of those missed moments for when you’re ready to travel again.

For one lucky couple who got married in the last year and didn’t get the chance to go away on their honeymoon, Coco Collection is offering a free stay at Coco Bodu Hithi for 7 nights in a Coco Residence.

This wonderfully romantic stay includes:

  • 7 nights in a Coco Residence for 2 people on Full Board
  • Return airport transfers via speedboat
  • A refreshing welcome cocktail on arrival
  • A bottle of Champagne & Tropical Fruit platter
  • Special bed decoration
  • Your choice of an In-Villa Champagne Breakfast or a Romantic Three-Course Candlelit Dinner
  • 15% discount on all treatments at the Coco Spa

To enter, simply fill out the form at http://www.cococollection.com/en/coco/honeymoon_competition by 27th September (competition closes at noon Maldives Time).

Good luck to all the applicants!

Since their launch in 2005, Coco Collection has crafted five-star destinations of different character and won awards for doing so with passionate flair.

Each Coco Collection Resort in the Maldives is a haven for lovers of travel and style. Each celebrates traditional Maldivian architecture and ambiance. But each offers a distinct and extraordinary reality.

As part of the world-renowned, pioneering Sunland Hotels group, Coco Collection benefits from over 30 years’ hospitality expertise. Sunland’s heritage of pushing boundaries and creatively evolving sets their high standards, pushes their creativity and enriches their guests’ experience.

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Soneva illuminates rare guest experiences with sparkling Soneva Stars calendar
Connect with Maldives webinar held for Italian travel trade
Brother duo influencers conclude familiarisation trip in Maldives
Visit Maldives, industry partners market Maldives in India
Komandoo Island Resort launches new locally-inspired dinner menu at Aqua Restaurant
Guest experiences that make a difference at Baros Maldives

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House