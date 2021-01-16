Reethi Faru Resort celebrates season of love with giveaway contest

This is the year for carpe diem – and we are all geared up to seize the day!

With Valentine’s Day just a month away, Reethi Faru, the barefoot bio-luxury resort, has announced a special contest for all those in love. All participants need to do it ‘be bold’ and announce their love to the world through the resort’s official Instagram handle.

What could be more perfect than gifting your loved one a holiday or a romantic dinner date in the tropical paradise?

Three lucky couples will get to indulge in various romantic offerings at the stunning tropical heaven. With multi-cuisine dine-around and bar options, one of the best watersports and dive centres, and an award-winning spa, it’s difficult not to fall in love with the barefoot bio-luxury resort.

One lucky couple will win a romantic getaway to Reethi Faru Resort for three nights at a Deluxe Beach Villa on Full Board basis.

The second lucky couple will also win a stay at the bio-luxury resort for two nights at a Garden Villa on Bed and Breakfast basis.

The third lucky couple will get to be on a romantic dinner date at the stunning tropical barefoot island.

Now not just the season, but also the reason for love is here, so what are you waiting for?

The four-star plus Reethi Faru resort, developed on the remote island of Filaidhoo in the northern Raa atoll, can be reached by a scenic 45-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport or a 20-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo domestic airport followed by a 30-minute speedboat ride.

The island, which measures 600 by 350 metres, offers well-furnished, homely and spacious detached and semi-detached villas built in traditional style and that blend perfectly with the natural beauty of the environment. The unique setting – amid tropical foliage, fringing a long expanse of powder soft beach or on stilts over the clear blue lagoon – will make every guest wish to stay on and on.

Reethi Faru, which means Beautiful Reef in local Dhivehi language, has numerous restaurants to cater for everybody’s tastes, while its poolside bar and beachfront bar invite guests to linger.

Along with a stunning white sand beach, a house reef just 30 to 80 metres from shore, coconut palm groves and lush vegetation, the resort offers a wide range of recreational facilities, including diving, water sports, tennis, squash, badminton, a gym, an aerobic room as well as a spa to pamper your body and soul.