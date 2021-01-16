Six Senses Laamu hosts world-class underwater photographers

In December, Six Senses Laamu welcomed three world-class underwater photographers and videographers.

Erin Quigley, and husband-wife duo Jennifer and Joel Penner led a group of divers who travelled from all around the world to Six Senses Laamu to capture Laamu’s incredible marine life.

After their group of guests departed, Erin, Joel and Jen stayed on to work with the Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI) and capture images and videos showcasing the underwater research that they do.

Guests experienced life underwater through a series of marine photography presentations.

Erin and Joel also shared their knowledge and skills by hosting a series of insightful photography and videography classes for hosts.

Six Senses Laamu is the first and one of only two resorts in the pristine Laamu atoll. Most of the villas and facilities are built overwater, however beach villas and on-land dining are an option. All villas offer a sense of privacy and seclusion, with an amazing view to the ocean and Maldivian nature.

Six Senses Laamu offers a wide range of dining options, with cuisines from around the world, an ice cream parlour, an overwater wine cellar and a signature Chill Bar.

Many activities, excursions and options are available for everyone to enjoy, both overwater and underwater, in addition to the Six Senses Spa.

Six Senses Laamu hosts one of the largest teams of marine biologists in the Maldives, the Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI). Staff from Six Senses Laamu and its three partner NGOs: Manta Trust, Blue Marine Foundation and Olive Ridley Project work together under the banner of MUI and seek to lead the tourism industry in the Maldives with meaningful marine conservation efforts based on research, education and community outreach.