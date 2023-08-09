Competitions
Ken’s job is just Beach… now yours could be too!
Luxury resort group, Coco Collection, is hiring for the role of Beach.
The successful applicant will spend 10 nights on the picturesque shores of the island of Coco Bodu Hithi, with minimal responsibilities and a whole host of employment benefits available to them.
From Barbie’s Malibu Beach to Beach in the Maldives. Coco Collection – the luxury resort group– has announced they are hiring for the role of Beach, to give one lucky fan who has had Kenough of the Real World the chance to spend 10 nights living Ken’s job of the last 60 years. The first role of its kind outside Barbie Land is now available to apply for via www.cococollection.com/en/coco/hes_just_ken
The successful candidate will be flown out to the breathtaking Coco Bodu Hithi resort, where they will take up the role of Beach for 10 days out from reality, while the Real World Kentinues on without them. Located in North Malé Atoll, Coco Bodu Hithi offers picture perfect white sandy beaches, not to be Kenfused with your average coastline. With the island boasting beautiful shorelines the entire way around, the winner can quite literally Beach on whatever side of the beach they want to Beach on.
Like all job applications, prospective candidates must meet the below criteria:
- Ability to stand proudly in the sand
- Spend endless hours staring out over the Indian Ocean
- Keep track of the morning waves
- Empty their head of all thoughts
- Have their rollerblades with them at all times (though good luck using them on the sandy beaches of the island…)
- Be comfortable performing a moody solo musical number and/or group dance sequence
- Proficient at guitar
- Know the words to “Push” by Matchbox Twenty by heart
- Have at least two pairs of sunglasses at all times
- Hold and lean on a surfboard
- Have 60 years experience as Beach (preferred but not essential)
The role excludes:
- Any Real World stress or actual work
- Lifeguard responsibilities
- Surfing dangerous waves
- Any of the sort of spirituality that comes with surfing
- Horses… or the patriarchy
- Medical training
- Beach-offs (strictly due to health & safety reasons)
Job benefits:
- Your own Dream Beach House – or shall we say Mojo Dojo Casa House – located conveniently on a beach
- Guaranteed tan (perfect hair at Beach’s discretion)
- No official uniform but access to a wardrobe of stylish accessories
- No actual responsibilities
- Perfect weather, all the time
- Unlimited time to socialise
- 10 nights stay at Coco Bodu Hithi for Beach plus a partner or Allan of their choosing
- Return economy flights from UK to Malé & resort transfers
- Full board meal plan at a select resort restaurant
- One massage each at the Coco Spa (as Beach is tiring work)
Coco Collection’s Director of Marketing, Shafa Shabeer says “Beach is one of the most important jobs in the Maldives and at Coco Bodu Hithi, we have a lot of Beach. We look forward to seeing the Kenergy that entrants bring to their applications, and can’t wait to welcome the successful Beach candidate to Coco Bodu Hithi!” Applicants do not need to have previous experience, but they must be a registered UK resident over the age of 18 years, and have serious Kenergy, whether they are a Barbie, Ken or Allan. Prospective Beach goers will need to submit 150 words explaining why they are Kenough for the role. Applications are open now on www.cococollection.com/en/coco/hes_just_ken and will close at 4pm (MVT) on 31st August 2023. Coco Collection will select the winner by 30th September 2023.
