Fan Club
A remarkable tale of wanderlust: Naito Takashi’s 103rd journey to the Maldives
The azure waters of the Maldives have long been a magnet for travelers seeking paradise on Earth. Among these wanderers, one name stands out – Naito Takashi, a Japanese tourist whose boundless enthusiasm for the Maldives has led him to visit this tropical haven a staggering 103 times. His unwavering love for this island nation, coupled with its mesmerizing beauty, has turned his visits into a remarkable testament to the allure of the Maldives.
For the past 24 years, Naito Takashi has visited Maldives between three to five times annually, embarking on a journey that has spanned more than two decades. His tale is one of dedication, passion, and a deep-rooted connection with the captivating landscapes that the Maldives offers. Each visit is not just a vacation; it’s a renewal of his profound relationship with the natural wonders that have captured his heart.
Naito Takashi’s 103rd arrival to the Maldives was met with a warm and heartfelt welcome from none other than the Tourism Minister himself, Dr. Abdulla Mausoom. This gesture symbolizes the deep appreciation the Maldivian people have for their loyal and devoted visitors. The ceremony held aboard the M/V Blue of the Fun Azul Fleet was a fitting tribute to a traveler who has become an honorary ambassador of the Maldives.
The M/V Blue, Fun Azul Fleet, holds special significance for Naito Takashi. As an avid diver, he has found his perfect companion in this cruise boat specialized in diving charters. The vessel offers schedules tailored to explore the best dive spots around the Maldives’ islands, making it an ideal partner for a diving enthusiast like Naito Takashi. The crystal-clear waters of the Maldives have witnessed countless underwater escapades orchestrated by this intrepid traveler.
The Maldives’ Ministry of Tourism has lauded Naito Takashi’s enduring passion for the nation’s beauty. Their tweet acknowledging his multiple visits serves as a testament to his unique and cherished relationship with the country. He has witnessed the ever-changing landscape of the Maldives, from its pristine beaches to its vibrant marine life, and has undoubtedly contributed to the thriving tourism industry.
Naito Takashi’s story also reflects the profound impact that travel can have on an individual’s life. His unwavering commitment to exploring the Maldives has not only enriched his own experiences but has also brought attention to the natural wonders of Maldives. It stands as a reminder that the act of traveling is not just about ticking off destinations from a bucket list; it’s about forming connections, fostering appreciation, and creating lasting memories.
As Naito Takashi continues his journey through the Maldives, his story resonates as an inspiration to fellow travelers and a tribute to the unyielding allure of this island paradise. His 103rd visit is not just a numerical milestone; it’s a celebration of an extraordinary bond between a traveler and a destination, a bond that has grown stronger with each passing year and promises to endure for years to come.
Competitions
Ken’s job is just Beach… now yours could be too!
Luxury resort group, Coco Collection, is hiring for the role of Beach.
The successful applicant will spend 10 nights on the picturesque shores of the island of Coco Bodu Hithi, with minimal responsibilities and a whole host of employment benefits available to them.
From Barbie’s Malibu Beach to Beach in the Maldives. Coco Collection – the luxury resort group– has announced they are hiring for the role of Beach, to give one lucky fan who has had Kenough of the Real World the chance to spend 10 nights living Ken’s job of the last 60 years. The first role of its kind outside Barbie Land is now available to apply for via www.cococollection.com/en/coco/hes_just_ken
The successful candidate will be flown out to the breathtaking Coco Bodu Hithi resort, where they will take up the role of Beach for 10 days out from reality, while the Real World Kentinues on without them. Located in North Malé Atoll, Coco Bodu Hithi offers picture perfect white sandy beaches, not to be Kenfused with your average coastline. With the island boasting beautiful shorelines the entire way around, the winner can quite literally Beach on whatever side of the beach they want to Beach on.
Like all job applications, prospective candidates must meet the below criteria:
- Ability to stand proudly in the sand
- Spend endless hours staring out over the Indian Ocean
- Keep track of the morning waves
- Empty their head of all thoughts
- Have their rollerblades with them at all times (though good luck using them on the sandy beaches of the island…)
- Be comfortable performing a moody solo musical number and/or group dance sequence
- Proficient at guitar
- Know the words to “Push” by Matchbox Twenty by heart
- Have at least two pairs of sunglasses at all times
- Hold and lean on a surfboard
- Have 60 years experience as Beach (preferred but not essential)
The role excludes:
- Any Real World stress or actual work
- Lifeguard responsibilities
- Surfing dangerous waves
- Any of the sort of spirituality that comes with surfing
- Horses… or the patriarchy
- Medical training
- Beach-offs (strictly due to health & safety reasons)
Job benefits:
- Your own Dream Beach House – or shall we say Mojo Dojo Casa House – located conveniently on a beach
- Guaranteed tan (perfect hair at Beach’s discretion)
- No official uniform but access to a wardrobe of stylish accessories
- No actual responsibilities
- Perfect weather, all the time
- Unlimited time to socialise
- 10 nights stay at Coco Bodu Hithi for Beach plus a partner or Allan of their choosing
- Return economy flights from UK to Malé & resort transfers
- Full board meal plan at a select resort restaurant
- One massage each at the Coco Spa (as Beach is tiring work)
Coco Collection’s Director of Marketing, Shafa Shabeer says “Beach is one of the most important jobs in the Maldives and at Coco Bodu Hithi, we have a lot of Beach. We look forward to seeing the Kenergy that entrants bring to their applications, and can’t wait to welcome the successful Beach candidate to Coco Bodu Hithi!” Applicants do not need to have previous experience, but they must be a registered UK resident over the age of 18 years, and have serious Kenergy, whether they are a Barbie, Ken or Allan. Prospective Beach goers will need to submit 150 words explaining why they are Kenough for the role. Applications are open now on www.cococollection.com/en/coco/hes_just_ken and will close at 4pm (MVT) on 31st August 2023. Coco Collection will select the winner by 30th September 2023.
News
Amari Raaya Maldives: Castaway celebrations
Set on one of the lushest natural islands in the Raa Atoll and set to open on August 1, Amari Raaya Maldives celebrates the art and beauty of the archipelago’s natural riches.
With design inspired by the surrounding natural flora and fauna, the resort offers a sense of castaway and celebration. Not only does the resort celebrate the locale and wonders of Maldives but also provides a sense of place for families, friends and couples to celebrate life’s best moments through a myriad of experiences and spaces to enjoy and explore together.
The island’s 187 villas, surrounded by untouched reefs and tropical palms, each give a distinct experience and moments to treasure. With direct access to the beach, guests can select from Beach Villa to Beach pool Villa or interconnecting Family Beach Villas with shared private outdoor living space for quality time together.
The Ocean Villas and Ocean Pool Villas overlook the azure blue teaming with local marine life. Guests who will enjoy the beautiful hues of sunset from the privacy of their villas, can select the Sunset Ocean Villas or Sunset Ocean Pool Villas.
Guests can explore their palette through multiple dining experiences across the resort’s eight dining options. Each dining destination offers something special, from famous street – food and bustling hawker food stalls at the signature Amaya Food Gallery to sunset snacks and cocktails on rooftop bar Ampers&nd, Italian favourites served poolside and sumptuous freshly caught seafood daily combined with deep flavours of the Maldives and from across Asia. The mobile snacks and drinks served from a bus adds a bit of fun to the guests’ adventure. In the evening, guests can find community through live music, traditional Boduberu nights and regular cultural events and festivities.
Beyond the fun in the sea, sun and sand, Amari Raaya Maldives also offers incredible adventures including The Village Hub – recreational area with café, retails space and access to the resort’s Maai Spa, for young adventures, the Kids Club with an outdoor and indoor play area filled with zip line, archery, trampoline, skateboard park and many more. The island is home to a 9-hole mini gold course, multi-function court with paddle tennis, badminton, an art zone area for the creative minds and natural mangrove area for guests to explore. A paradise for underwater lovers, Amari Raaya Maldives is surrounded by a bustling coral reef, home to marine life including eagle rays, manta rays and other diverse marine life.
Interwoven into the resort experience is the fictitious Seb’s adventure – a shipwrecked artist who made the island his home. This castaway story frames the resort’s experience, showcasing the remnants of Seb’s life including an Art and Crafts studio, which features workshops and activities from local artists for guests to enjoy, his ship and jutting above the lush island grounds three watch towers converted to private dining and star gazing venues. The island is also home to natural mangrove with walking path ideal for exploring.
Experience the new Amari Raaya Maldives with amazing opening promotional rate that includes 40 per cent discount on villas and extra perks for guests to enjoy. For more information https://www.amari.com/raaya-maldives/special-offer
Fan Club
Embracing sustainable travel and wellness: A path to conscious exploration
In recent years, the world has witnessed a remarkable shift in the way people approach travel. With a growing concern for the environment and personal well-being, the concept of sustainable travel and wellness has emerged as a transformative trend in the tourism industry. This column explores the importance of this emerging trend and highlights how tourists and families can adopt responsible behavior to make a positive impact while enjoying their journeys.
Sustainable tourism involves minimizing the environmental impact of tourism, supporting local economies and communities, and visiting lesser-known destinations. Its practices include conserving energy and water, serving local and seasonal food, managing waste responsibly, and making conscious choices as a traveler.
You might be familiar with terms like “green travel,” “green tourism,” “ecotourism,” “ethical tourism,” “responsible travel,” and others that are similar. However, these concepts go beyond simple actions such as reusing hotel towels or taking a reusable water bottle when going out.
The Significance of Sustainable Travel and Wellness
- Sustainable travel and wellness encompass a holistic approach that considers the well-being of individuals, communities, and the planet. It acknowledges the interconnectedness of human health, natural ecosystems, and local cultures. By embracing this concept, travelers contribute to the preservation of fragile environments, support local economies, and promote a more ethical and inclusive tourism industry.
The need for sustainable travel and wellness arises from the consequences of unsustainable tourism practices witnessed in the past. Communities neglected or suffering due to tourism development, as well as ecological disasters caused by unchecked human activities, serve as stark reminders of the importance of prioritizing sustainability.
- Learning from Past Mistakes
- Below are frequent issues and responses to them:
- Water conservation: minimizing the impact of tourism on local water supplies;
- Pollution reduction: saying no to single-use plastics in travel;
- Supporting local communities: preserving economy, culture, and community;
- Carbon footprint reduction: traveling slow and sustainable;
- Protecting ocean health: being mindful of marine environments.
Responsible Tourism Behaviors:
To truly embrace the essence of sustainable travel and wellness, tourists and families should adopt the following responsible behaviors:
Mindful Destination Selection:
Choose destinations that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability. Look for eco-certifications, sustainable tourism initiatives, and local conservation efforts. Opt for places that value their cultural heritage and implement responsible tourism practices.
Support Local Economies:
Engage in responsible consumption by supporting local businesses, including accommodations, restaurants, and tour operators. By doing so, you contribute directly to the well-being of local communities while fostering economic growth that benefits both residents and visitors.
Minimize Environmental Footprint:
Reduce your ecological impact by practicing eco-friendly habits such as using reusable water bottles, minimizing plastic waste, and opting for public transportation or eco-friendly modes of travel whenever possible. Respect the natural surroundings, adhere to designated trails, and avoid activities that harm wildlife or ecosystems.
Embrace Cultural Respect:
Immerse yourself in the local culture and traditions by respecting local customs, traditions, and etiquette. Educate yourself about the cultural heritage of the destination and interact respectfully with local communities, valuing their perspectives and ways of life.
Engage in Meaningful Experiences:
Seek out authentic experiences that allow for personal growth and connection. Engage in sustainable tourism activities such as volunteering for community projects, participating in cultural exchanges, or learning about local conservation efforts. These experiences not only benefit the destination but also provide a deeper understanding of the issues faced by local communities.
Spread Awareness:
Share your experiences and knowledge about sustainable travel and wellness with others. Through social media, blog posts, or conversations, inspire and educate fellow travelers on the importance of responsible tourism. Encourage them to make conscious choices that promote positive change.
Travel companies increasingly engage more ambassadors to promote sustainable travel initiatives, and rightly so. For example, Kammui, a nature-experience platform in Japan, reinvented the idea of travel for nature enthusiasts offering 200+ guided experiences from meditation to sport adventures in wilderness.
Sustainable travel and wellness represent a transformative shift in the tourism industry, emphasizing the need for responsible practices that benefit both travelers and the destinations they visit. By adopting mindful behaviors and supporting sustainable initiatives, tourists and families can contribute to the preservation of ecosystems, cultures, and the well-being of local communities. Let us embrace this emerging trend, leaving a positive impact on the places we explore, and nurturing a more sustainable and harmonious future for generations to come.
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Singapore Airlines to upgrade Maldives flights to A350-900
-
Insiders2 days ago
Island dreams to resort realities: Le Meridien’s Executive Housekeeper Uzam
-
Family5 days ago
Mirihi Island Resort celebrates family travel with new suite packages
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
JOALI crafts next generation of luxury, ethical tourism in Maldives
-
News6 days ago
Double the rewards, triple the bliss: Marriott Bonvoy offers double points for 2-bedroom villas, triple points for 3-bedroom villas in Maldives
-
Family6 days ago
Bucket-list family holidays at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Emirates unveils stylish Bulgari amenity kits for Autumn/Winter season
-
Events1 week ago
Exploring the cosmos: A culinary journey with citizen astronaut Sara Sabry at COMO Cocoa Island