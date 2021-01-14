Most anticipated hotel openings in Maldives in 2021

If a singular place on Earth deserves to be called a “picture-perfect postcard destination”, it has to be Maldives. Its tiny coral islands, surrounded by crystalline clear waters and sandy beaches make for the perfect place to get your tans on, and enjoy a holiday filled with every marvel under the shining sun.

There are over 150 resorts in Maldives, brimming with architectural beauty, impeccable service and unforgettable experiences which guarantees a second, third or even fourth trip back. But even 150 resorts may not be enough; over a dozen new resorts are on the horizon, due to start soon and throughout 2021.

Condé Nast Traveller has compiled a list of the 60 most anticipated hotel openings of 2021, and Maldives has grabbed a few spots on this wonderful list.

Ritz-Carlton Fari Islands, Maldives

Opening: May 2021

The ultra-luxurious Fari Islands development in the Maldives will welcome the arrival of not one, but three, high-end resorts across its archipelago: two in 2021 and the last in 2022.

Promising curated social, culinary and creative experiences, three of the four Fari islands will be home to a singular luxury resort, with the fourth housing the Fari Campus.

One of the three luxury resorts will be the Ritz-Carlton Fari Islands, promising a minimalist approach to luxury across its 100 contemporary villas, which range in size from one- to three-bedrooms and all come with private pools.

On hand to cater to guests’ every whim, Aris Meeha butler service is available to guests around the clock, ensuring every moment of their stay is memorable.

A signature overwater spa with nine treatment rooms, seven restaurants – including one of Michelin pedigree – two bars and an indoor-outdoor Ritz Kids Club with daily activities, playgrounds and a pool cater to travellers of all ages.

Guests will also have access to Fari Marina, where further restaurants plus shops and entertainment await.

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, Maldives

Opening: Q2, 2021

The second of three resorts opening in the four-island Fari Islands archipelago, Patina Maldives is the debut property in Capella Hotels new Patina brand, which is self-described as catering to ‘progressive travelers of a new generation.’

Here, guests will be able to check-in to one of 90 well-appointed villas each with a private pool, or 20 beach suites, designed for those wishing to be more in the thick of the social scene due to their proximity to the Fari Marina Village.

At its beating heart, a chic Fari Beach Club will be the island’s premier oceanfront destination, although a Nordic Japanese fusion restaurant and plant-based concept will compliment the culinary prowess further.

There’s a major focus on sustainability, with single-use plastic banned and eco-friendly amenities available across the resort.

In 2022, Capella will also debut the third and final resort in the Fari Islands, complete the luxe resort line-up.

Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Lhaviyani Atoll

Opening: September 2021

A 35 minute seaplane journey over sparkling atolls from Velana International Airport is Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa.

Spanning nine hectares of natural scenery and enveloped by a natural lagoon, this new Maldives hideaway will offer six culinary experiences – including an overwater restaurant — and no less than 50 dive sites for marine enthusiasts to explore.

Designed with family stays in mind, children will delight in the Le Meridien Family concept, an immersive world where tinkering and exploring are celebrated.

A central lifestyle hub, central pool and adults-only pool, spa and rustic beach bars ensure every moment is filled with adventure and fun.

The Chedi Kudavillingili, Maldives

Opening: 2021

For their debut property in the Maldives, GHM will debut The Chedi Kudavillingili on a 1km private island next year.

A 25 minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, the 99-villa resort is split between 36 overwater villas 63 island based villas, and will feature a central pool stretching 150 metres, overwater spa with eight treatment rooms, a beach club and bar, an all-day dining restaurant and Hawkers Stalls featuring four live cooking stations.

Recreational opportunities on the island range from courts for several different sports to surfing and a plethora of on-the-water and underwater pursuits.

Cocogiri Island Resort, Maldives

Opening: March 1, 2021

A beautifully boutique island resort of just 20 overwater villas and 20 beach villas on a private island in the Vaavu Atoll, Maldives, Cocogiri is the perfect setting for relaxation, exploration and rejuvenation.

There’s a strong focus on wellness and relaxation, so whether your digital detox location of choice is at the temperature-controlled pool, snorkelling the crystal blue waters or basking on the sun-dappled beaches, barefoot luxury awaits.

Traditional Maldivian experiences range from sunset dining to snorkelling and diving, plus the team are on-hand to arrange excursions such as dolphin cruises, private island picnics and island hopping tours.

Address Madivaru Maldives Resort Spa, Maldives

Opening: 2021

Address Hotel’s current property portfolio only extends to the UAE and Egypt, but that’s set to change with the arrival of the brand’s first resort in the Maldives in 2021.

Address Madivaru Maldives Resort & Spa will be set out across several islands and include a dedicated spa island, water sports island, a myriad of restaurants and bars that will include a floating restaurant, plus beach and water villas for couples and families.

Overwater fitness facilities and several swimming pools will further enhance the leisure options for guests.

Avani Fares, Maldives

Opening: Q4, 2021

Avani hotels’ debut in one of the dreamiest destinations in the world will be Avani Fares Maldives, opening late 2020.

Its location in Baa Atoll mean it benefits from close proximity to nearby dive site Ahivahfushi, making it ideal for snorkelling and scuba diving enthusiasts.

The 200 guest rooms range from standard rooms to luxury villas, while restaurants and bars include a designer deli, all-day dining restaurant and a speciality restaurant.

Note: The above article contains reporting by Condé Nast Traveller.