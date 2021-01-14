Kaimoo properties honoured with HolidayCheck Special Award 2021

Summer Island Maldives and Embudu Village have been honoured with a HolidayCheck Special Award this year.

Summer Island received third place among the 13 most popular hotels in Maldives, while Embudu Village ranked 11th.

HolidayCheck, Germany’s largest online booking and review portal, presents its prestigious awards every January. Tourists’ most popular hotels and resorts within a given country are selected for an award.

Both properties also retrieved HolidayCheck awards in 2020, with Summer Island winning a Gold Award. This year, because of the challenges of the pandemic, HolidayCheck is not issuing Gold Awards.

Covid safety

Summer Island and Embudu Village also recently received a Gold Certificate for their health, safety and hygiene measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, as did sister property Equator Village.

The international certification, given by Hotel Resilient, was issued to the resorts in December. Hotel Resilient is an international scientific benchmarking and certification body for resorts and hotels.

The certification process assesses each property’s policies to counter the spread of the coronavirus. Protocols to protect guests and staff, cleaning procedures, hygiene measures, physical distancing measures, and plans for treating an infected person, are reviewed and given an assessment score.

The Gold Certificate is the highest certificate issued by Hotel Resilient. It is indicative of a resort’s exemplary policies and protocols to keep guests and staff safe.