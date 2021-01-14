Kuredu Resort Maldives to host Padel Tennis Week with pro stars

The fastest growing racket sport in the world, Padel Tennis is fun, easy to learn and can be played by anyone and it’s coming to Kuredu Resort Maldives for one week. The exciting news is that Kuredu’s guests will get the chance to take part alongside world number one WTP stars!

During Padel Tennis Week, there will be daily coaching clinics, ProAm events where guests can play the professionals and, in the evenings, exhibition matches by world No 1 players.

Guests will be joined by:

Juan Martin Diaz: 14 years No. 1 in the World between 2000 and 2014

Marta Ortega: Couple No. 2 in 2020 and No 1 2019 WPT ranking

Paquito Navarro: Couple No. 2 in 2020 and No 1 2019 WPT ranking

Marta Marrero: Couple No. 2 in 2020 and No 1 2018, 2019 WPT ranking

If you will be staying at Kuredu in the last few days of January, book your place for coaching and ProAm events and learn some tips from the best. The coaching clinics and ProAm matches are bookable through the Kuredu App, don’t leave it too late as places are limited.

If you’re happier watching sport rather than playing it, you are very welcome to join as a spectator at the exhibition matches – they will be fast-moving and exciting to watch so start practising the cheering.

The week will draw to a close with Kuredu’s famous White Party, where the resort team will bid the players farewell.

Located on a 1,800 metre by 325 metre remote island in the northern atoll of Lhaviyani, Kuredu is accessible by a 35-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport. This 4.5-star resort has 383 rooms, including beach and water villas, making it the second largest resort in the Maldives.

The island boasts a dive and snorkel centre, a watersports centre, a spa, golf and tennis courses, a kids’ club, and an extensive choice of restaurants and bars. Kuredu guests can also dine in at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, located at the neighbouring Hurawalhi Maldives resort.

Kuredu Resort Maldives began welcoming guests again from November 1. For more information and bookings, please visit www.kuredu.com, or contact reservations@kuredu.com.