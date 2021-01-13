Exclusive hospitality, unforgettable experiences: Waldorf Astoria Maldives launches Ithaafushi – The Private Island for discerning travellers

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi on Tuesday unveiled the exclusive Ithaafushi – The Private Island, the largest Maldivian private island spanning 32,000 square metres in the heart of the Indian Ocean.

Anchored in the timely yet timeless ethos of the iconic Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand, part of Hilton’s Luxury Brands, Ithaafushi – The Private Island is the ultimate escape offering unparalleled levels of privacy and personalised service that create unforgettable experiences for guests seeking only the most prestigious and coveted accommodations.

“Ithaafushi – The Private Island is the crown jewel of our luxury portfolio in Asia Pacific, limitless in the level of privacy and unrivalled hospitality guests are promised,” Nils-Arne Schroeder, Vice President, Luxury & Lifestyle, Hilton, Asia Pacific, said.

“Designed for the most discerning of travellers, the Ithaafushi – The Private Island is the epitome of exclusivity, perfectly placed within one of the most inspirational destinations in the world where a dedicated team anticipates every need and delivers the brand’s elegant and effortless service at every turn.”

Every aspect of the island has been expertly choreographed, featuring a refined, yet modern design with a nod to Maldivian charm. Its name, ‘Ithaafushi’ is translated to mean ‘Pearl Island’ in Dhivehi, the local language of the Maldives, and represents the isle’s beauty and distinction.

“The launch of this unique resort offering represents a momentous milestone for the Waldorf Astoria brand and truly speaks to our commitment to redefining luxury hospitality around the world,” Schroeder added.

Effortlessly convenient

Located in close proximity to Male, guests can be escorted directly to Ithaafushi – The Private Island via a 40-minute ride on one of the resort’s six luxury Ithaafushi Princess yachts or via a 15-minute seaplane flight.

From the moment they land on this piece of undisturbed paradise, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi’s Personal Concierge team will ensure their every need is met with utmost discretion.

To explore beyond the private island estate, direct access to the main island is available via speed boat.

Where endless space abounds

The sprawling estate accommodates 24 guests across two elegantly designed villas and one sweeping four-bedroom residence, perfect for bonding with loved ones or celebrating life’s significant milestones with close friends.

A two-bedroom overwater villa promises a unique ocean experience with two spacious master bedrooms complete with double dressing rooms, indoor and outdoor rain showers, a shared living room, infinity pool and jacuzzi.

A separate three-bedroom beach villa, set within lush gardens and coconut palm canopies, has its own beach access and two swimming pools.

Those staying in the four-bedroom residence will enjoy two king bedrooms, two queen bedrooms, jacuzzies and an expansive common living area, all with direct access to the beach.

Surrounded by never-ending tropical greenery and white sand, guests will be greeted by a sense of complete calm and relaxation.

Every inch of the expansive paradise is waiting to be discovered, whether by a leisurely stroll along the meandering pathways set amidst lush palms, by bicycle or on one of the island’s buggies.

World-class dining

The private island’s dedicated culinary team promises to take guests on a diverse culinary journey, offering bespoke menus to be enjoyed in an array of extraordinary settings.

Guests can savour world-class dining for any occasion, from in-villa dining to special celebrations in the estate’s common living room, Haali (translated to mean ‘the nest’ in Dhivehi).

Guests who want to explore the resort’s various dining experiences can journey a short distance to the main island, where culinary innovation meets excellence with 10 specialty dining venues such as The Ledge and Terra.

Created by Dave Pynt, the culinary mastermind behind Singapore’s Michelin-starred Burnt Ends restaurant, The Ledge features an elevated Australian barbecue experience that can be savoured against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean.

Guests can also enjoy the only private hand-crafted bamboo dining pods in the Maldives at Terra, located on the main island’s highest point for a unique gastronomic escapade.

Unforgettable experiences await

Ithaafushi – The Private Island holds no boundaries for guests with an appetite for adventure.

Beginning with the sparkling depths of the underwater world which is ripe for exploration, a plethora of watersports, diving activities and yacht excursions are available when the desire arises.

For those who wish to embark on an off-island experience, guests can castaway to a private sandbank in the middle of the ocean where they can indulge in a sunset dinner, a personal yoga session or simply take in the astonishing surroundings.

An abundance of options to soothe the body and mind await those wishing for some quiet time to rediscover and recharge.

A dedicated Wellness Concierge is on hand at the overwater spa to provide customised therapies catering to the needs of each guest, helping them reconnect with nature while indulging in a unique spa experience.

The meditation and yoga pavilion along with fully equipped gym offer magnificent ocean views, with personal training and classes upon request.

Guests will instantaneously be transported from everyday life as they unwind on one of the sea swings, take a moment to relax under the palm hammocks, sunken loungers, or bask in one of the five luxurious pools.

A myriad of entertainment choices are available in Haali, catering to guests of every generation.

The remarkable space features unblocked panoramic ocean views and extends across expansive indoor and outdoor areas, all set within a botanical sanctuary.

Guests can host memorable celebrations under the stars, watch a movie on the cinematic LED screen or bask in the 35-metre infinity pool.

Young visitors will be in a paradise of their own on the private island estate with a dedicated children’s pool and gaming area, or they can enjoy the Young Discovery Park at the main resort, which features a water recreation area and a variety of bespoke activities designed to capture the younger guests’ imagination.

Limitless possibilities

On this island, any desire can turn into reality. A team of Personal Concierges anticipates every need and takes the brand’s iconic True Waldorf Service to a new level, offering guests fully personalised service from day to night to guarantee curated experiences which will push the boundaries of imagination.

“We are committed to making Ithaafushi – The Private Island a highly sought-after, world-class destination for the privileged few,” Etienne Dalancon, the General Manager at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, said.

“Our dedicated team is devoted entirely to ensuring every moment is absolutely personalised, with exceptional service and unsurpassed attention to detail. We will pull out all the stops to ensure the most memorable stay for our guests, every single time.”

With the promise of ultimate exclusivity and every need being met with just a call, Ithaafushi – The Private Island is ideal for intimate group gatherings, from milestone celebrations with loved ones to an incentive trip planned for the most exclusive group of clients.

Ithaafushi – The Private Island also offers an idyllic stage for the ultimate dream wedding in paradise, with culinary offerings and experiences that are expertly tailored by the dedicated events team to create an iconic wedding with memories that last a lifetime.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi operates with industry-leading standards of cleanliness and disinfection of the proprietary Hilton CleanStay programme, while adhering to the Maldivian health and safety guidelines.

From arrival to check in and throughout the entire stay, guests can experience an elevated standard of cleanliness and sanitisation which build upon Hilton’s already high standards of housekeeping and hygiene where hospital-grade cleaning products and upgraded protocols are currently in place.