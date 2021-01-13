The Marina @ Crossroads becomes Maldives Border Miles’ first partner

The Marina @ Crossroads Maldives has become the very first partner of the Maldives Border Miles, the world’s first nationwide loyalty programme for tourists.

Maldives Border Miles is an initiative of Maldives Immigration, implemented in collaboration with the tourism ministry, Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) and Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL).

It is a first-of-its-kind three-tiered loyalty programme. Tourists who enrol in the programme will earn points based on the number of visits and duration of stay.

Additional points will be awarded for visits to celebrate special occasions.

The tiers:

Aida (bronze tier)

Anantara (silver tier)

Abaarana (gold tier)

Each tier will be defined by a set variety of rewards, services or benefits, which increase in value as members progress.

If you are traveling to Maldives as a tourist, you can enrol as a member of Maldives Border Miles. Points will be given if you stay in a registered tourist facility for at least three nights.

Crossroads Maldives features two lifestyle hotels, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The Marina @ Crossroads offers a vast array of shopping and fashion outlets, as well as a number of sophisticated and casual dining possibilities, an incredible range of exclusive entertainment, leisure and wellness experiences.

The Marina @ Crossroads will be offering a number of benefits under the three tiers from their partner outlets, ranging from 3 to 20 per cent discounts.

These outlets are:

HardRock Cafe

Kebab & Kurry Restaurant

The Rock Shop

Kinkao Thai Bistro

Jiao Wu Chinese Restaurant

Best Dives Maldives

Len Be Well Spa

Submore Marina

With the introduction of the Maldives Border Miles programme, it is expected that tourism will boost considerably as it is an added advantage in promoting Maldives.

It is also a golden opportunity for returning visitors to rediscover the best of Maldives and get the most out of their visit to the sunny side of life.