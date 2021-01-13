World’s most luxurious, unique spa treatments at Velaa Spa

The ultra-luxurious Maldivian island resort, Velaa Private Island has relaunched their spa.

Velaa Spa is known to be the pioneers of some of the most luxurious and innovative treatments in the world.

Here are four of the finest spa treatments only available at the Velaa Spa.

Cloud 9

Cloud 9 by Sha is a composed relaxation swinging pod that uses a combination of colour, light, projection, and motion to create a regenerative effect on the nervous system to support a deep relaxation effect.

Created by Viennese Artist and Perception Researcher Sha, it is the only one in the Maldives.

Caviar facial

One of Velaa Spa’s signature treatment is the ultra-luxurious Caviar Facial using green caviar, stem cells, and gold cru used to rejuvenate and pamper the skin.

Snow room

Velaa Private Island is exclusively home to the only Snow room facility in Maldives.

The snow room coupled with Sauna and Steam room promotes positive health benefits that aid with the detoxification process, stimulating the skin with hot and cold therapies.

It also helps clear out impurities and toxins that are built up over time.

Spa treatments using KOTOSHINA

Velaa Private Island is the only resort in the Maldives offering spa treatments using products from KOTOSHINA, an organic skin care brand from Kyoto, Japan, made from organically farmed green tea and pure spring water from France.

Nestled in the Indian Ocean, surrounded by pristine blue waters, Velaa Private Island is a safe haven away from it all and the ideal choice for those looking for a leisure break in total privacy and seclusion once the travel restrictions are lifted.

With the borders now reopen, visitors can land at Maafaru International Airport in their private jet and be whisked away on Velaa’s luxury yacht to one of the world’s finest private islands. This is physical isolation at its most luxurious and most pleasurable!

The luxury resort comprises 47 private villas — 18 of which are built over the water and one of which is accessible only by boat, making it feel even more isolated.

Venture beyond the villa and enjoy the most extensive programme of activities in the Maldives: jet-skiing, windsurfing and pedal-boating, as well as hydro flight toys and scuba-diving in the resort’s own dive centre.

Explore the marine environment in a mini submarine or an underwater drone that allows you to make short films of the flora and fauna, which are among the most diverse in the Maldives.

Golfers will be pleased to know that Velaa Private Island offers one of the few golf courses in the Maldives. The Velaa Golf Academy by Olazábal has been created in collaboration with the golfing legend and features a stunning golf course and academy.

Velaa Spa is a wellness sanctuary that curates personalised beauty and wellness experiences. The luxury island prides itself in pioneering some of the most innovative beauty and wellness treatments in the world such as the Cloud 9 relaxation facility.