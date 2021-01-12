Visit Maldives launches social, digital marketing campaign in France

Visit Maldives has launched a social and digital marketing campaign with Odigeo, one of the top Online Travel Agencies (OTA) in France.

The objective of the campaign is to increase destination awareness and boost arrivals to the destination in the low season.

The three month campaign will run from January 2 to March 7.

Odigeo is a high end OTA in France with a worldwide audience of 1.6 million unique monthly visitors on Opodo website. It has 419,000 fans on Facebook and 64,000 followers on Instagram.

With this partnership with Odigeo, a microsite has been created to promote the destination, with destination products, photos, videos and maps being made visible to users of the Odigeo’s Opodo website.

Culture, gastronomy and unique adventures of Maldives will also be featured on the microsite, along with flight details and information of the products of Maldives.

Apart from the microsite, a dedicated email about the destination will be sent to Odigeo’s customers already in affinity with the destination. This email will showcase Maldives as one of the most preferred and safest destinations to travel to during this period, due to the naturally distanced islands and unique geographical formation of the country.

Maldives will also be promoted through Odigeo’s Facebook posts to an extensive audience of followers and retarget the Opodo users.

Marketing activities such as a joint campaign with VeryChic, press trips, participation in ILTM World Tour and global media campaign were conducted in 2020 targeting the French market.

Several activities are in the pipeline for the French market for the current year, focusing on joint promotions with tour operators and online travel agents, familiarisation trips, fairs and roadshows in key cities of France.

Based on the arrival figures of 2019, France is ranked at the seventh position among the highest performing source markets.

After the reopening of Maldives’ border on July 15 and by the end of 2020, a total of 5,677 tourists from France were recorded.

France remains a key focus market in the recovery of tourism in Maldives and the target is to achieve pre-pandemic growth levels.