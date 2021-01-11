Cheval Blanc launches new digital platform WishMaker

With just one click, you can make a wish with Cheval Blanc’s new digital platform ‘WishMaker’ that offers tailored experiences to make your wildest, holistic and adventurous dreams come true, thanks to the creativity and savoir-faire of Cheval Blanc Maisons.

Is it a wish you make for yourself or one you’d make for a loved one? Either way, Cheval Blanc’s ‘WishMaker’ is all about bespoke, one-of-a-kind experiences.

From a parachute jump above the Caribbean Sea, a divine brunch made by Jean Imbert at Cheval Blanc St-Barthelemy to a personalised yoga retreat at the heart of Cheval Blanc Randheli lagoon or getting close to the summits on the Courchevelpistes, the ‘WishMaker’ promises everything you’ve ever wanted to experience.

Known as the hushed haven of the Maldives, Cheval Blanc’s Randheli has such wishful and exciting experiences like taking off aboard a private Cheval Blanc Randheli seaplane for an exclusive surfing excursion with a local professional over the colourful Maldivian coral reefs, speeding off to a private sandbank where you will be delighted by a chef with a live cooking BBQ to plunging into the ocean, accompanied by a Cheval Blanc Randheli marine biologist, and discover the magnificent creatures hidden underneath the island’s waters.

Whether you dream of quietude and peace or grandeur and adventure, rest assured all your wishes will be handled with care may all your longings find home at one of our Cheval Blanc Maisons.

Accessible by a scenic 40-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport, Cheval Blanc Randheli is one-of-a-kind exclusive property from the luxury fashion group Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH).

Designed by Jean-Michel Gathy — the creative mind behind some of the world’s most stunning resorts including the Chedi Muscat and many Aman resorts — Randheli marries contemporary aesthetic with the traditional Maldivian craftsmanship.

The multi-award-winning resort offers 46 villas in three different categories to choose from; Island, Water or Garden. They have a variety of contemporary design elements, high doors and ceilings, outdoor areas for relaxation, pool terraces, a 12.5m long private swimming pool and lagoon-side pontoons.

The award-winning Owner’s Villa at Cheval Blanc Randheli sprawls across its one-hectare dedicated island, and is accessible from a private berth and jetty. This four-bedroom villa is the epitome of exclusive privacy with unique facilities including its own spa, oversized 25-metre long outdoor pool, pristine beaches and exotic gardens.

Cheval Blanc Randheli consists of five sumptuous restaurants, and stylish bars, set amidst a backdrop of ivory beaches and crystalline waters. The award-winning Le 1947 fine dining restaurant offers an exceptional nine-course culinary experience, which pays tribute to French cuisine, interpreted with delicacy and creativity in a Maldivian setting.

The property’s Cheval Blanc Spa is located on its own private island, and offers Guerlain treatments.

The family-friendly destination is also home to the Le Carrousel and Le Paddock kids’ and teens’ clubs, providing unfettered access to unforgettable experiences.