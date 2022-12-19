Festive family getaway at Cheval Blanc Randheli

If you are looking for a tropical family getaway this festive season, look no further than Cheval Blanc Randheli. Celebrate the holidays and special festive occasions with Le Carrousel, Le Paddock and the entire Maison! Cheval Blanc Randheli hosts plenty of tailored activities and experiences just for kids.

From specially tailor amenities to made-to-measure activities and events, to bespoke food and beverage menus, every guest from young to the young at heart are looked after.

Children are free to enjoy a wide choice of signature activities in place this festive season made just for them. The little ones are invited to splash some water around and cool down on the Surf Simulator, where the instructors will teach them how to bodyboard and surf an eternal wave! Or the children can even join the team to create amazing origamis from coconut leaves.

If not for surfing and origami classes during the festivities, kids can further explore their creative side by joining to build sand sculptures of turtles, manta rays, dolphins and other ocean animals. The little ones additionally have a chance to experience a cinema under the stars with a big screen and popcorn where they can watch the best movie of the year under the stars with other children.

Cheval Blanc Randheli is in the Maldives archipelago, in the unspoiled setting of Noonu Atoll, 40 minutes north of Malé. Amid the isolated splendour of the Indian Ocean, this intimate and contemporary refuge of 46 villas offers stylish and harmonious decor in a relaxed atmosphere.