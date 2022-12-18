Ahmed Nihan’s journey to success at OBLU Nature Helengeli

Ahmed Nihan has been with Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts for over six years and has recently been promoted to the position of Front Office Manager at the OBLU Nature Helengeli resort. With a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry, Nihan is well-equipped to lead the front office team and ensure that guests at the resort have a memorable and enjoyable stay. In this interview, we catch up with Ahmed to find out more about his role and his experience working in the industry and especially at Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts.

Maldives Insider: What interested you to pursue a career in tourism?

Ahmed Nihan: I began my career in the hospitality industry as a receptionist at Vilamendhoo Island Resort and Spa in 2012. As I worked there, I became more interested in the job and realized that the hospitality industry was a good area for me to develop my skills and career. This motivated me to pursue a career in this field.

MI: What were your initial experiences? How were they?

AN: At first, I thought this job would be difficult. However, as the tasks became harder, they gave me the strength to face and overcome challenges.

MI: What do you focus the most in leading the team at Helengeli?

AN: I follow the company standards and ensure that there are equal opportunities for all members of my team. I delegate tasks and act as a mentor for them as well.

MI: • What are you thoughts about the changing travel trends and the changes in the Maldives’ tourism industry?

AN: The world is constantly changing, and it is difficult to predict what the future will bring. In the Maldives tourism industry, we need to adapt our strategies to stay competitive. Instead of focusing on specific markets, we should aim to be diverse and not rely on a single market segment.

MI: Overall, how would you describe your experience with Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts?

AN: I started working at Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts in 2016 as a Guest Service Associate at OZEN Life Maadhoo. Over the next four years, I was promoted to Senior Guest Service Agent, Front Office Team Leader, and Assistant Manager Front Office (Middle Managers). During the Covid-19 pandemic, I was given the opportunity to move to our sister property, OBLU Nature Helengeli as an Assistant Front Office Manager (Excom II). The past two years have been particularly challenging due to the pandemic, but I am grateful to the management of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to grow my career and take on the role of Front Office Manager at OBLU NATURE Helengeli.

MI: What is your message to young Maldivians who wish to pursue a career in hospitality and tourism?

AN: I have been working in the hospitality industry for 10 years now, and every day brings new people and experiences. It’s important to approach your work with passion and integrity, and to try to continually develop yourself. The Maldives hospitality industry provides a great opportunity for personal and career development. Do what you do to the best of your ability, and it will ultimately benefit you the most.