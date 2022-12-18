The Nautilus Maldives welcomes Tammy Gan as Assistant Director of Marketing and Communication

Tammy Gan joins the team at The Nautilus as the Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications. With her expert skills in creating cohesive and focused marketing campaigns and branding initiatives, she brings a wealth of knowledge in Marketing and Advertising.

Having graduated from the University of Nevada with a Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration, Tammy showcases innovative and forward-thinking skills. Her experiences range from storyboarding and content creation, public relations, brand development, strategic planning, crisis communication, to social media campaigns and digital marketing. With over 15 years of experience in the field, she has worked with various brands, including Anantara Hotels Resorts and Spas, Laguna Banyan Tree Limited and most recently served as the Marketing Communications Manager at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives.

Tammy is a team player who is well-equipped to work in a fast-paced environment and adept at rising up to new challenges. With her go-getter attitude and positive outlook, she works hard to inspire the team and keep them motivated.

“It is an honour to welcome Tammy to our team. I admire her tenacious spirit and wealth of experience, and trust that she will play a key role in building relationships and The Nautilus brand with it. I look forward to the new heights our brand will reach with Tammy on our team,” states Andre Miethig, General Manager of The Nautilus.

