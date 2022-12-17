Culinary journey of Maldivian experiences at Oaga Art Resort

From theatrical dining to artisanal beers… From street-style food stalls to tiffin box deliveries… These luxury dining options are far from the usual dining experiences offered in the Maldives.

Kaa Kada, the main restaurant

Kaa Kada loosely translates to “Food Stalls”. This outlet takes inspiration from the ultimate comfort of food served on a busy street. Those small unassuming stalls, the taste of which you can always count on to hit home without fail. The bustling and vibrant street-style carts in this main restaurant offers oriental, south asian, seafood, mixed grill and pasta options. Watch the chefs behind the counter as they prepare the a la carte’ meals. Enjoy it in a humble and cosy island setting. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner here at Kaa Kada are part of the all- inclusive package offered at Oaga Art Resort.

In case you are looking for dining options after restaurant closing hours, there is one stall called “Midnight Munchies” which is open from 11pm to 6am, all days of the week. Once more, a very familiar notion for anyone who has had some late nights.

Last but not least, if you are too tired to walk to the restaurant, be sure to try the Thashibari delivery service and have your food delivered on a tricycle and in a tiffin box! The first delivery is always on the house.

Samaasaa, theatrical dining

A first in the Maldives, this specialty restaurant offers a theatrical experience bringing to your dinner tables, the folktales of the Maldives. As the story unfolds scene by scene, so does your five-course dinner. Immerse yourself in the tales of lore depicting scenes of sorcery only to be served dishes such as Sihuru afterwards. The restaurant is located in the furthest corner of the island and is reminiscent of the intimacy offered by a traditional Fann’ge, a hut with palm thatchings. Pre-booking of tickets for the show are required.

Raa Baa, the main bar & pool

At the main bar & pool, the vibe is always on. The bar serves a simple snack food menu which includes Japanese options such as sushi and tempura. We recommend you to take a few laps in the largest hand painted mural pool in the Maldives, or join the crowd in the party pods. Even the pool parties are elevated with a twist of Maldivian Bodu Beru beats. Guests are offered an unlimited selection of alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages, snacks and evening high tea as part of the all-inclusive package.

Sobi Bar, the beer garden

This bar offers a carefully curated collection of artisan beers and gin from around the world. It is the ideal place to spend a tropical afternoon, and you can experience one beer tasting for free during your stay!

For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more. Guests looking to book the resort can enjoy discount of up to 25% with the special Opening Offer until 15 January 2023. Visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!

Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 4 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.