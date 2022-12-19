The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives announces wellness star programme; offers traditional Chinese medicine treatments

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives has welcomed world-renowned specialist in traditional Chinese Medicine, Dr. Rui Pedro Loureiro, who brings to the island alternative healing therapies from acupuncture to epigenetics.

Dr. Rui Loureiro received his Bachelor’s Degree from Chengdu’s University of Chinese Medicine in China, postgraduate in Cosmetic Acupuncture from CMIR/ACUMEDIC – London and Beijing’s University of Chinese Medicine.

Expert in diagnosis, he has worked in a hospital in China and clinics in London and Portugal, where he currently is responsible for the Chinese Medicine Department of St. Louis Hospital in Lisbon and Clinical Director of Clinica Cura Pura in Aveiro – Portugal.

Ancient wisdom and contemporary diagnostics meet. With over 20 years of clinical practice, he is a passionate, dedicated, and lifetime student and researcher of the knowledge of Chinese Medicine.

Primary Treatments

Acupuncture

During your consultation, a full history of your general health and details of your current symptoms and lifestyle are taken into account – this helps to establish a clear picture and understanding of the underlying causes of disease and formulate an appropriate treatment plan. Acupuncture diagnosis focuses on the individual and not just his/her illness – all symptoms are seen in relation to each other, so two people with the same Western diagnosis may be treated differently.

60 minutes │ USD 308

Quit Smoking for Life

You may have tried to quit smoking before but the withdrawal symptoms caused anxiety and the fight became too difficult. There is a more natural, painless and effective solution – with Auricular Therapy – a proven, effective tool to help you quit smoking by minimising cravings and calming the nervous system. Dr. Rui’s treatment uses mild electrical stimulation on the outside of both ears. It is similar to ear acupuncture but without the use of needles. His average success rate is 85% percent and there is no need for patches, gum or pills afterwards.

30 minutes │ USD 432

Holistic Facial Rejuvenation Programme The “natural facelift” – cosmetic acupuncture for wrinkles and sagging. 24-carat gold needles will be applied to specific acupressure points on your face and body to help nourish the skin. The gold-plated composition of the acupuncture needles is singularly significant as it produces measurable results by visibly enhancing the volume and tone of facial muscles, so improving the skin’s circulation, collagen, and elastic fibre network which activates the fibroblastic cells and increases hyaluronic acid production. Experience sleeker, plumper, more youthful skin.

60 minutes │ USD 364

Anti-Cellulite Treatment

This method gives excellent results in modulation of different parts of the body– abdomen, buttocks, lower and upper limbs – for conditions such as cellulite, sagging, localised fat deposits and excessive weight. Anti-cellulite acupuncture helps the whole body both look and feel younger, rejuvenating and revitalising.

60 minutes │ USD 339

Full Epigenetic Test

Dig deeper into your genetic data. Undergo an epigenetic hair test, through a bio profiler, which gives information about your levels of nutrients, vitamins, minerals, essential amino acids, fatty acids, antioxidants and contaminants. Analysing the 15 most common vitamins, 23 major groups of antioxidants, 16 everyday minerals, 115 food restrictions and food additives, immune stressors, all 23 amino acids, and omega 3, 6 and 9, the epigenetic test gives you lifestyle and diet recommendations to optimise your health.

45 minutes │ USD 487

Complimentary Session

Lifestyle Consultation

Dr. Rui’s treatments will take place at The Standard Spa with ocean views from one of the nine private rooms, along with an indoor hydrotherapy playground boasting a traditional communal Hamman, cypress aroma steam room and contract plunge shower. The Standard Spa sitting over the pristine water of Huravalhi Island also has a yoga studio hosting daily wellness classes and Tonic, an adults-only pool and swim-up bar perfect for relaxing post treatment or splashing around. The perfect place to recover, play, chill and explore.

Treatment prices are in USD inclusive of service and GST. For more information please visit https://www.standardhotels.com/maldives.