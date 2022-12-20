Rifaath Saeed appointed Director of Sales and Marketing at upcoming Amari Raaya Maldives

Rifaath Saeed has been appointed as the Director of Sales and Marketing at Amari Raaya Maldives, the upcoming second property in Maldives by ONYX Hospitality Group.

With over 15 years of experience in the luxury resort industry in the Maldives, Rifaath brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. Prior to this position, she served as the Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi and OBLU SELECT Lobigili.

Rifaath has also worked at a number of other resorts, including Kandima Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives, Kurumba Maldives, Velassaru Maldives, W Maldives, and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa.

She has also contributed to the pre-opening of resorts such as Huvafen Fushi Maldives, W Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives, and Kandima Maldives.

The opening of Amari Raaya Maldives is slated for Q1 2023.

The 200-villa private island resort will occupy a secluded island in the Raa Atoll, located northwest of the Maldivian capital of Male. The resort will feature, seven dining concepts, a Maai Spa, and a kids club.

Amari Maldives will join Amari Havodda Maldives, further boosting the brand’s presence in the Maldives.