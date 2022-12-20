Amari’s second property in Maldives to open in Q1 2023

Thailand-based ONYX Hospitality Group has reinforced its expansion plan with the highly-anticipated opening of its second property in Maldives under its luxury Amari brand.

The opening of Amari Raaya Maldives is slated for Q1 2023.

The 200-villa private island resort will occupy a secluded island in the Raa Atoll, located northwest of the Maldivian capital of Male. The resort will feature, seven dining concepts, a Maai Spa, and a kids club.

Amari Raaya Maldives will join Amari Havodda Maldives, further boosting the brand’s presence in the Maldives.

The leading Asian hospitality group is on track to operate 54 properties by 2025. ONYX currently operates 44 properties, including 10 properties in development.

Commenting on the group’s recent performance, Mr. Yuthachai Charanachitta, Owner & CEO, ONYX Hospitality Group said: “Since the pandemic, we have been affected by the same issues as the rest of the hospitality industry. The financial instability of some source markets is forcing us to evaluate and re-focus our marketing efforts.”

“In addition to expanding our regional footprint, we are also poised to reposition our three core brands in response to the evolving consumer landscape. This includes a freshen-up of some of our existing key properties. Competition is fierce, particularly in Thailand, and we need to make sure we are consistently working on our brand appeal for both investors and guests.”