Cheval Blanc Randheli unveils Maldives’ first surf simulator

Surf days. Memorable days. Experience the thrive of catching a wave, regardless of the sea conditions.

Cheval Blanc Randheli now hosts a surf simulator, the only one in the Maldives.

The best surfer out there is the one having the most fun. All guests, from beginners to the most experienced surfers of all ages, are invited to ride a wave.

The Ambassadeurs at Cheval Blanc Randheli take the utmost care in providing assistance as well as coaching. Experiences lived in the resort are pure island bliss.

Accessible by a scenic 40-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport, Cheval Blanc Randheli is one-of-a-kind exclusive property from the luxury fashion group Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH).

Designed by Jean-Michel Gathy — the creative mind behind some of the world’s most stunning resorts including the Chedi Muscat and many Aman resorts — Randheli marries contemporary aesthetic with the traditional Maldivian craftsmanship.

The multi-award-winning resort offers 46 villas in three different categories to choose from; Island, Water or Garden. They have a variety of contemporary design elements, high doors and ceilings, outdoor areas for relaxation, pool terraces, a 12.5m long private swimming pool and lagoon-side pontoons.

The award-winning Owner’s Villa at Cheval Blanc Randheli sprawls across its one-hectare dedicated island, and is accessible from a private berth and jetty. This four-bedroom villa is the epitome of exclusive privacy with unique facilities including its own spa, oversized 25-metre long outdoor pool, pristine beaches and exotic gardens.

Cheval Blanc Randheli consists of five sumptuous restaurants, and stylish bars, set amidst a backdrop of ivory beaches and crystalline waters. The award-winning Le 1947 fine dining restaurant offers an exceptional nine-course culinary experience, which pays tribute to French cuisine, interpreted with delicacy and creativity in a Maldivian setting.

The property’s Cheval Blanc Spa is located on its own private island, and offers Guerlain treatments.

The family-friendly destination is also home to the Le Carrousel and Le Paddock kids’ and teens’ clubs, providing unfettered access to unforgettable experiences.