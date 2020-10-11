Turtle nesting at Komandoo Resort Maldives

At Komandoo Maldives, the resort team is expecting baby turtles to hatch sometime in the first half of November, so save the date if you’d like to share this special time with them!

On September 15, a turtle nested on the beach of the island, covering her clutch of eggs with sand before returning to the sea.

Incubation time for turtle eggs depends on the temperature and depth of the nest but on average, in the Maldives it takes between 49 and 62 days until hatching begins.

The Komandoo team estimates that there are over a 100 eggs in the nest.

Hawksbill turtles can lay over 200 eggs in a nest whereas green turtles lay up to 174, according to studies carried out by the Olive Ridley Project in Lhaviyani atoll.

Once mature enough, the baby turtles will use their caruncle (small bump on their snout) to break the egg, their siblings will be doing the same thing at the sane time. It will take them three to five days to emerge from the nest; there’s a lot of digging to do for those very small flippers!

Hatchlings usually emerge from the nest during the night when it is not so hot and there are likely to be less predators on the beach. Once free from the column of sand above the nest, it’s a dash for their lives across the beach and into the ocean.

For every 1,000 hatchlings, it is thought that just one will survive long enough to reach maturity and be able to reproduce!

If you’d like to share this special event with the Komandoo team, a stay during the first half of November will give you the best chance.

If you’d like to adopt a turtle please visit the Olive Ridley Project website for more information – a great Christmas gift idea for turtle lovers!

Located in Lhaviyani atoll, Komandoo offers 65 villas in five categories. Each of them is independent well-appointed villas spaced adequately to provide privacy.

Since first opening in 1998, the resort has provided its guests with a unique take on the Maldivian dream holiday with its quiet, adult-only vibe, understated luxury and excellent service. It has remained one of the country’s best-ranking resorts for romance and a firm favourite to anyone looking for an adults-only, small island getaway in the Maldives.

Check out Komandoo’s winter offer here. For more information and bookings, please visit www.komandoo.com or contact the resort via email reservations@komandoo.com.