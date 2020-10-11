Taj Resorts Maldives win Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award

Two resorts in Maldives operated by Taj Group of Hotels have been awarded in the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Award.

In the Top 30 Indian Ocean Resorts category, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, and Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa were awarded eighth and 17th place, respectively.

A celebration of Trust, Awareness and Joy! We are delighted to be recognised by Condé Nast Traveler 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards, yet again,” the two resorts said, in an announcement.

“We can’t thank our patrons and well-wishers enough, for their constant love and support, that leads us to higher levels of excellence.”

More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

“The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience,” Jesse Ashlock, US Editor of Condé Nast Traveler, said.

“The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.”

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

Since reopening for guests in July after the pandemic-caused lockdown, both the Taj resorts in Maldives have been welcoming and hosting international guests looking for memorable holidays, with assured safety and protection.

With the spirit of Tajness reinvigorated, the resorts look forward to spreading the magic of the Maldives through luxurious hospitality.