Cheval Blanc Randheli Maldives focuses on wellness In 2022

Cheval Blanc Randheli, the Maldivian Maison of LVMH group Cheval Blanc, is launching a series of new wellness retreats designed for post-pandemic travel.

With so many exceptional island hideaways opening across the archipelago, it can be challenging for a resort to stand out in the Maldives. Rather than chasing trends, Cheval Blanc Randheli continually draws new and returning travellers back with its lavish accommodation and lifestyle offering fusing French l’art de vivre with an idyllic Indian Ocean setting in the Noonu Atoll. This experience defined by gastronomy, the breath-taking design of Jean-Michel Gathy and a spa offering the Maldives’ only Guerlain rituals is continually enhanced with new concepts immersing guests in life on the island.

Following pandemic lockdowns and addressing the increased demand for retreats benefitting both mental and physical wellness, the coveted island resort has developed a series of immersive wellness retreats to be launched in early 2022. This follows on from the creation of a new yoga and meditation program that the Maldivian Maison first launched for travellers returning to the archipelago in 2021.

Cheval Blanc Randheli is spread across six islands where white sand shores meet the vivid turquoise water of the lagoon and are backed by palm trees and lush tropical vegetation. One of these islands is dedicated to the Cheval Blanc Spa with access only possible by sailing across from the main island on the resort’s traditional dhoni.

The spa island’s jetty leads to a high-ceilinged ocean-view arrival area facing onto the island’s private white sand beach. The open-fronted Spa Bar with oceanfront pool lies to one side and paths to the other side of the beach lead through verdant greenery to a collection of ocean-facing spa villas and other wellness amenities including a thermal suite, hammams, a yoga deck and orchidarium – orchids run throughout the spa’s wellness concept.

Specific Guerlain wellness rituals, specially conceived for the Maldives resort, range from the After-Diving Experience and Randheli Sun Ritual to Orchidée Impériale Guerlain treatments. Yoga sessions span everything from Hatha, Ashtanga and Vinyasa to aerial yoga, therapeutic yoga for healing, weight-loss yoga, power yoga and both sunrise and sunset sessions and meditation covers a range of approaches including Pranayama and mindfulness.

The yoga retreats run between three and five days and aim to bring balance to your life through the expertise of the on-island yoga master, Puneet Sharma. The three-day yoga retreat comprises a consultation followed by sunrise meditation, morning and afternoon yoga, a breathing session, mindful walking, use of the thermal facilities, aerial yoga discovery, sunset meditation, singing bowl meditation and a 60-minute massage. The five-day retreat also includes chakra healing and activation, breathing yoga flow, a 60-minute hammam treatment, 90-minute beauty lift facial and a 45-minute Watsu session.

The soon-to-be-launched immersive wellness retreats, which are being created in partnership with Guerlain, will combine the experiences had on these yoga and meditation retreats with additional personalised treatments and tailored wellness cuisine, which is to be created by the resort’s accomplished chefs wherever you are in the gastronomy focused resort.

Additional enhancements to the resort experience include the recent introduction of the Maldives’ first surf simulator and the transformation of the resort’s impressive kids’ club. Excursions add to the overall resort experience, with yacht trips taking guests out to see dolphins at sunset or to dive and snorkel in the archipelago’s marine-life-rich waters.