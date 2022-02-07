Amilla Maldives transforms into Secret Garden for Easter

Amilla Maldives, renowned for spectacular events, is taking inspiration from Secret Garden book and film for Easter entertainment programme

Hot on the heels of its outstanding Festive Season programme featuring Pixie Lott and Dima Bilan, Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences is announcing itsEaster line-up. Inspired by Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic fairy tale and the film version, starring Colin Firth and Dixie Egerickx, the theme is ‘The Secret Garden’.

Amilla’s magical interpretation will take guests on a path of discovery, with sustainability and wellness woven into the celebrations, along with the seasonal themes of rebirth and renewal at Easter. The festivities will be led by the Amilla Islanders in collaboration with Amilla’s longstanding animators, Des and Zoie O’Connor, who will ensure the stories, music and laugher keeps rolling.

The Spring Programme, which runs from April 4th to April 24th, encompasses both Easter and Orthodox Easter, as well as other special days including World Health Day on April 7th, which will be commemorated by a unique Wellness Menu at the resort’s Italian restaurant, Barolo, plus Secret Garden-inspired Botanical Therapies at Javvu Spa.

Good Friday also falls on World Art Day this year (April 15th), and will see leaf papermaking in the ‘Secret Garden Shed’, which is being erected inside the island’s beautiful Mystique Garden. There will also be a Sand Art Class led by visiting Maldivian Sand Artist, Lia. She will be in residence at Amilla for all of April, hosting four different shows every week, with themes varying from the Secret Garden to enchanting Maldivian folk tales.

Easter Sunday will kick off with the epic Amilla Easter Quest for kids before a delectable Gala Dinner. Then Easter Monday – also World Heritage Day – will see a showcase of colourful Maldivian history, with a pop-up Maldivian Village for guests to explore.

This will be followed by International Creativity Day on April 21st, with a fiesta of traditional Maldivian lacquer art, stories and juggling classes before the Amilla Creations Show and Cocktail event in the evening.

British football legend, Tim Sherwood, will be on hand to help guests work off all the treats and chocolate eggs, as guest host of Amilla’s famous Football Camp. He is set to take over from April 13th to 18th.

Orthodox Easter Sunday (April 24th) will wrap up the month of laughter, connection and sharing with Nature Bunny leading crafts, Easter egg-tossing and of course, delicious cuisine and cocktails. To find out more email stay@amilla.com.