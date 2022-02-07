Experience romantic getaway, special holiday offerings at Jumeirah Maldives

Celebrate love this Valentine’s at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island. Guests can celebrate their love with exclusive offers from a romantic getaway, to intimate dinners and luxurious spa treatments at Talise Spa.

At Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island, the team invites guests to immerse in luxury and indulge in exquisite cuisine and delicious cocktails, to give the gift that matters the most – time exceptionally well spent together.

Start the day with a romantic floating breakfast delivered to your villa pool where you can indulge in and enjoy sweet and savoury treats made by chefs. Romantic dinners are a Valentine’s staple and this year guests can enjoy expertly prepared offerings. The talented culinary team has created a delicious three-course dinner menu designed to inspire romance, where you can dine on the sandy beach of the island lit with romantic lanterns and listening to live entertainment.

Love can be expressed in a multitude of ways. Right in time for the holiday of love, our team at Glow Bar has carefully crafted two cocktails for the perfect romantic evening.

Luxuriate in bliss with a loved one at Talise Spa this Valentine’s Day. The 90-minute Island of Romance treatment features a 30 minutes aroma bath ritual followed by a skilful massage, leaving guests feeling relaxed and refreshed, with skin renewed and soft to the touch.

A variety of treatments is offered at Talise Spa overlooking the serene Indian Ocean, the well-appointed treatment rooms include plenty of privacy and a romantic ambiance for an indulgent wellness experience.

Make your Valentine’s Day extra romantic, pass by our Café Lounge and enjoy a special couple latte art class, what a better way to say I love You than with coffee?

Designed to inspire romance, Jumeirah Maldives offers a journey like no other.