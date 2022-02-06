Sprite’s first promo in Maldives rewards consumers for screen time

Sprite is launching its first ever consumer promotion in Maldives to reward Maldivians for their love for the popular lemon-lime flavoured beverage from Coca-Cola. The ‘Chill with Sprite and Your Screen’ campaign aims to inspire consumers to stay fully refreshed during their screen time at home while standing the chance to win BIG!

Maldives has the highest internet penetration across South Asia and smartphones have become an integral part of daily life in the country. Social media apps have become the go-to modes of communication and tools that connect the 500,000 plus people across some 200 islands.

Running from February 1 to March 17, 2022, the promotion has the added benefit of not just being limited to Sprite. Maldivians across the archipelago can participate by just sending an SMS to 2626 with the unique six-digit code under the special Golden Cap of their Sprite, Coca-Cola, Fanta Orange or Fanta Strawberry bottles. The promotion covers 300ml, 500ml, 1.25l and 2l PET bottles across all those four brands.

A total of 90 winners will be selected during the promo period, with 45 Tier 1 Winners standing a chance to win either smartphones, gaming consoles or TVs. The remaining 45 Tier 2 Winners will stand a chance to win mini-fridges. From February 19th 2022 onwards, the Sprite UTC Live Draw will be telecasted on Television Maldives (TVM) every day announcing two winners (one from each tier). Follow the @spritemaldives Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.

Pankaj Sinha, Managing Director for Coca-Cola in the Maldives said, “With the COVID-19 pandemic, we are now more reliant on our screens than ever. Following our recent shift to Sprite Clear PET Bottles in Maldives, we are giving Maldivians the opportunity to win exciting prizes by treating themselves to the ice cold, crisp and lemon-lime taste of Sprite that they have come to love and enjoy.”

The first ever consumer promotion in Maldives by Sprite comes hot on the heels of its packaging transformation in the island nation. As part of a global shift by Coca-Cola towards 100% recyclable packaging, Sprite transformed its packaging from its famous green bottle to a clear one in September 2021. The new clear/transparent Sprite PET bottle remains 100% recyclable, but not has an increased value in the after-use market due to being clear, is far easier to recycle, thus creating a circular solution for plastic in the Maldives.

Crisp, refreshing and clean-tasting, Sprite is a lemon and lime-flavoured soft drink. It first hit shop shelves back in 1961 and today it’s sold in more than 190 countries. The Coca-Cola Company, through its bottling partner, Male’ Aerated Water Company Pvt Ltd., has introduced a range of hydrating and delicious beverages to the Maldives including Sprite.