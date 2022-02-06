SAii Lagoon Maldives appoints Alexander Traeger as General Manager

SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton has appointed Alexander Traeger as the new General Manager of their stunning property.

Joined the SAii Lagoon Maldives family on 1st February 2022, Alex brings more than 20 years of international hospitality experience to the role with the extensive career around the globe.

Speaking of his appointment, Alex said “I am very excited to be joining what is fast becoming an iconic landmark destination in the Maldives. The playful and charming vibe of SAii Lagoon Maldives, the first Curio Collection by Hilton in South East Asia, has instantly attracted and inspired guests since its debut as it offers an exceptional experience in one of the most beautiful destinations in the world. Its outstanding location, unique dining options and accessibility to the amazing facilities of The Marina @ CROSSROADS, the Maldives’ largest lifestyle hub, makes this multi-island setting truly one of a kind. Furthermore, I’m thrilled to be leading such a passionate and ambitious team. I am confident that together we will bring the resort to new heights and deliver even greater level of service and hospitality to all our guests.”

Stefano A. Ruzza, Senior Vice President Operations at S Hotels & Resorts, expressed “Having teamed up in the past with Alex I am very confident that he will lead this unique property and team to a new level. His background and the knowledge of the Maldives allows him to shape the guest journey and further enhance the resorts facilities to match the high level of expectations of our guests from all over the globe”

SAii Lagoon Maldives being part of CROSSROADS Maldives, the Maldives first integrated leisure destination, guests will be able to avail the facilities and services at The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives that includes an exciting collection of restaurants and bars, boutique stores, The Event Hall @ CROSSROADS, leisure activities and more.

The unique concept of Island destination offers 198 Room & Villas with an affordable vacations for travelers seeking worry-free stay at the Maldives.

For more information and details, visit https://www.saiiresorts.com/maldives/lagoon.