Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives launches Green Globe sustainability initiative

On 3rd February 2022, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives launched their Green Globe sustainability initiative in style. The event was held to affirm the resort’s commitment to sustainable tourism.

Xu Jing, current Vice Chairman of Global Tourism Economy Research Centre, and Former Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific of UNWTO, inaugurated the event as Chief Guest. Faisal Naseem, Vice President of the Maldives, Dr Abdulla Mausoom, Minister of Tourism, and Dr P Mohamed Ali, Chairman of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives graced as guests of honour.

The event took place at The Hawkers, where the Honourable guests planted native trees of the Maldives, connecting with the nature and increasing our ecological footprint. This activity is just a small step of the pledge the resort has undertaken towards long-term sustainability and preserving the ecosystem for future generations.

Xu Jing, who started his friendship with Maldivians in 1995 during his tenure in the UNWTO as Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, expressed his sincere congratulations for the launch of this event. He voiced, “With the launch of this Green Globe Initiative, we mark another journey, not only for economic success but also for the social benefits of the people of the Maldives.”

Vice President Faisal Naseem, warmly thanked all the staff working in the tourism industry for its success. He conveyed his belief that the reason behind this is everyone working together as one.

“In an ever-changing world that faces substantial climate change every day, it becomes essential to have better strategies for sustainable tourism and a sustainable environment. Everything we do every day must contribute to the protection of our environment,” he advised.

Dr Abdulla Mausoom, Minister of Tourism, concurred, “Following the global outcry about global warming, President Ibrahim Solih has set our Net-Zero target for 2030. I am sure tourism will be a major player there.”